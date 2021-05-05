COVID-19: Oklahoma State Health Department to undergo reporting changes as cases hold steady across state

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is removing several facets of its COVID-19 reporting metrics and altering some others after Gov. Kevin Stitt’s emergency declaration that required certain data be tracked ended Tuesday.

State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone said in a news conference then that the data needed by OSDH to closely monitor the situation and update the public will continue to be available.

“All the data points that we use to predict and to help control the outbreak are still available, and most of that was in the epidemiology report that comes out weekly — and that will continue to come out weekly,” Stone said. “The daily cases will still be available, and deaths will still be available — so all of the pertinent information at this point in time that’s utilized should all still be available for the public as well.

“Of course as we move forward, if more data needs to be collected and available, we’ll reassess that as we do on a continuing basis.”

Across the state, 1,624 new cases of the virus were confirmed within the one-week period that ended Saturday, bringing the seven-day rolling average of new cases to 232, a low not reached since last June.