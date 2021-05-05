 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Oklahoma State Health Department to undergo reporting changes as cases hold steady across state
COVID-19: Oklahoma State Health Department to undergo reporting changes as cases hold steady across state

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is removing several facets of its COVID-19 reporting metrics and altering some others after Gov. Kevin Stitt’s emergency declaration that required certain data be tracked ended Tuesday.

State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone said in a news conference then that the data needed by OSDH to closely monitor the situation and update the public will continue to be available.

“All the data points that we use to predict and to help control the outbreak are still available, and most of that was in the epidemiology report that comes out weekly — and that will continue to come out weekly,” Stone said. “The daily cases will still be available, and deaths will still be available — so all of the pertinent information at this point in time that’s utilized should all still be available for the public as well.

“Of course as we move forward, if more data needs to be collected and available, we’ll reassess that as we do on a continuing basis.”

Across the state, 1,624 new cases of the virus were confirmed within the one-week period that ended Saturday, bringing the seven-day rolling average of new cases to 232, a low not reached since last June. 

Tulsa County reported 333 new cases in the same timeframe; bringing the region’s seven-day rolling average of new cases to 48.

About 2,350 cases remained active in the state Wednesday; 182 of which remained hospitalized on Tuesday, the most recent data available, including 53 patients in ICU beds.

Tulsa County houses 48 of those patients, with 19 in ICU beds.

As of Saturday, the state had administered more than 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. More than 1 million Oklahomans have completed their vaccination series, and about 1.2 million have received at least one dose, according to OSDH.

Those interested in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or find other vaccination opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.

State Health Commissioner Lance Frye said that if COVID-19 trends reverse course and start to worsen that OSDH will re-engage with the governor and his team in conversations to get the assistance necessary to obtain that data again.

Frye said COVID-19’s spread is slowing and cases are at a manageable level. He said OSDH was in communication with Stitt and knew the emergency order would end, so the agency “got our ducks in a row” to be prepared.

“We hope we are approaching our new normal that we have been working so hard for for so long,” Frye said. “We can’t take our foot off the gas this early though, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“We need to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19. I urge all Oklahomans to keep following the three Ws — wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance — in public spaces and exercise caution as we work to vaccinate more people.”

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below is current as of Wednesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 74,382

Deaths: 1,044

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 449,266

Deaths (CDC): 8,301

United States

Confirmed cases: 32,514,808

Deaths: 578,524

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 154,469,379

Deaths: 3,230,336

Sources: OSDH, CDC, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Notable changes to data reporting

  • Executive order reports published Mondays through Fridays will stop
  • Some data still being collected that appeared in the executive order reports will be added to the 11 a.m. updates each day, which will include current hospitalization and ICU numbers from the Department of Health and Human Services
  • The hospital bed and personal protective equipment online dashboard won’t be updated and eventually will be pulled down
  • The weekly epidemiology report published Wednesdays will continue, though some of its content – like cumulative antibody test data – will be removed 
  • The state is likely to stop publishing its hospital surge tier report
  • The state’s alert map will change, given that Level 4 is based on staffed bed availability that not longer will be tracked on the dashboard
  • Active cases will dip significantly this week because current hospitalization criteria will be removed from the calculation and revised to be 14 days after positive test or symptom onset
