COVID-19: Oklahoma sets highs for daily and active cases after 4,970 new infections reported
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Oklahoma sets highs for daily and active cases after 4,970 new infections reported

  • Updated
Oklahoma set a daily record for reported COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 4,970 new, confirmed infections, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health Data.

Health officials also reported 23 additional deaths, bringing the state's total to 2,212 since March and 232 alone since Dec. 11. 

The state on Sunday also reached an all-time high in active cases with 35,752.  

A total of 1,704 people with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID remained hospitalized across Oklahoma, with 455 in ICU beds, according to the latest data from the state’s executive order report and hospital surge plan.

The state has more than 1,000 ICU beds at any given time; 44 of those beds were open as of Friday.

According to OSHD, 260,838 cases have been confirmed across the state since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 35,752 are currently active.

Tulsa County recorded an additional 1,109 cases and seven deaths, the Tulsa County Health Department reported.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,420. 

COVID-19 by the numbers: 

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 43,673 (+1,109)

Deaths: 350 (+7)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 260,838 (+4,920)

Deaths: 2,212 (+23)

United States

Confirmed cases: 18,104,385

Deaths: 323,745

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 76,897,599

Deaths: 1,696,351

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

