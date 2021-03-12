 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Oklahoma sees lowest daily average of new cases since July; 291 hospitalized across state
COVID-19: Oklahoma sees lowest daily average of new cases since July; 291 hospitalized across state

  • Updated
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 422 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, marking the 15th consecutive day the state reported fewer than 1,000 new cases daily.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 544, the lowest recorded average since early July, according to OSDH data.

OSDH reported 431,366 cases have been confirmed across the state in the same time period, with 415,067 cases considered recovered. A total of 11,598 cases remained active Friday as the metric continued a downward trend.

As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had tallied 7,478 deaths involving COVID-19 in the state since March 2020, according to the agency’s National Center for Health Statistics.

The state’s updated total of COVID-19 deaths confirmed through investigation was 4,701 Tuesday. The state has said the metric will be updated weekly as the CDC’s numbers, based on death certificates, are updated daily.

A total of 291 patients remained hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the most recent data available, with 79 in ICU beds, representing a slight increase from Wednesday reports. 

In Tulsa County, 66 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized, with 28 in ICU beds.

Tulsa County reported 58 new cases on Friday, bringing its seven-day rolling average of cases reported daily to 73.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 71,839 (+58)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 431,366 (+422)

United States

Confirmed cases: 29,289,999

Deaths: 530,962

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 118,742,439

Deaths: 2,632,955

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Get vaccinated

Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.

