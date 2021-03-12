COVID-19: Oklahoma sees lowest daily average of new cases since July; 291 hospitalized across state

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 422 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, marking the 15th consecutive day the state reported fewer than 1,000 new cases daily.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 544, the lowest recorded average since early July, according to OSDH data.

OSDH reported 431,366 cases have been confirmed across the state in the same time period, with 415,067 cases considered recovered. A total of 11,598 cases remained active Friday as the metric continued a downward trend.

As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had tallied 7,478 deaths involving COVID-19 in the state since March 2020, according to the agency’s National Center for Health Statistics.

The state’s updated total of COVID-19 deaths confirmed through investigation was 4,701 Tuesday. The state has said the metric will be updated weekly as the CDC’s numbers, based on death certificates, are updated daily.

A total of 291 patients remained hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the most recent data available, with 79 in ICU beds, representing a slight increase from Wednesday reports.