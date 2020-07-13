...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY WITH
HEAT INDEX VALUES CLIMBING INTO THE 105 TO 110 DEGREE RANGE
THIS AFTERNOON.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. >>TO REDUCE RISK DURING
OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION
RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR
CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED
TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL
911.
&&
Update (9 a.m. Monday): Officials at Fort Sill said in a statement Sunday that Oklahoma's first confirmed pediatric COVID-19 death was the 13-year-old dependent of a service member at the post.
“Our entire Lawton Fort Sill community is deeply saddened. Our greatest condolences go out to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this difficult and sad time,” Maj Gen. Ken Kamper said in a statement.
"The family members received notification of a positive COVID-19 test result and are taking appropriate actions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," the statement reads. "The family members are residents of Comanche County and are currently in isolation at their on-post residence. The family is also following all protective measures outlined by the Center for Disease Control."
As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported the state’s first pediatric death related to the virus on Sunday.
“I was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of the state’s first child impacted by COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in Oklahoma,” Interim Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said in a news release. “Our prayers are with the family and community as they mourn the loss of a young, innocent life.”
The newly reported death brings the state’s total to 422.
Also Sunday, the 7-day rolling average for cases hit 615 for the state and 152 in Tulsa County, both records.
On Saturday, the state’s 7-day rolling average had set a new high of 575. The county’s 7-day rolling average reached 147.3, nearly reaching a plateau not seen since June.
The number of cases in the state surpassed 20,000 with an additional 456 reported Sunday.
The state now has 20,235 total cases with 15,485 considered recovered, according to the Health Department.
“Commissioner Frye and the OSDH would like to remind Oklahomans that preventive measures — including frequently washing hands, limiting social engagements and wearing a mask where physical distancing is challenging — are essential actions to take as the threat of the virus remains within our communities,” the release said.
Since July 3, there have been 5,100 new COVID-19 cases, according to the state Health Department’s weekly epidemiological data.
In Tulsa County, there were 5,099 cases with 3,987 considered recovered, and 75 deaths.
Tulsa County has the most COVID-19 cases of any county in the state, followed by Oklahoma County with 4,802 and Cleveland County with 1,319.
“This is necessary to slow the current rate of viral spread that will endanger our health care system’s ability to treat those in need if it is not addressed,” Bynum wrote on his personal social media account. “I have said if and when Dr. Dart recommends a mask requirement, based on trend data, I would proceed to put one in place.”
Bynum intends to have the ordinance ready for Wednesday’s city council meeting.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and OSDH Commissioner Lance Frye on Thursday reiterated the state’s core health policies: personal responsibility, preventing hospitals from becoming overwhelmed and emphasizing protection of the most vulnerable populations.
“The way to reduce the risk of it is to take personal responsibility, not just for yourself, but the people you’re going to be around ... we have to think about our collective responsibility as well,” Frye said.
Vulnerable populations include older people, immunocompromised people and people with existing health conditions such as heart disease and diabetes.
Governmental orders and mandates early in the pandemic were instituted to prevent hospitals and health-care providers from being overwhelmed, Stitt said.
Those seeking to be tested for COVID-19 may find resources on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website, where testing sites are listed by county.
Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county