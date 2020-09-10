COVID-19: Oklahoma records 13 more coronavirus-related deaths and 771 new, confirmed infections

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 771 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths from the virus Thursday.
The death toll has risen to 876, with 66,700 cases confirmed since March. Although Tulsa County reported no deaths Thursday, the county added 58 new cases.
Two men over 65 reportedly died in Creek County, as well as one woman aged 50-64 in Muskogee County. Osage County also reported the death of a woman over 65, and a man over 65 reportedly died in Pittsburg County.
Carter, Garfield, Johnston, Le Flore and Oklahoma counties also reported deaths Thursday.
Only one of the reported deaths occurred within the last 24 hours.
The state's current 7-day rolling average of cases dropped slightly to 810, per health department data.
Hospitalizations rose Thursday to 513, which includes both confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases statewide.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 14,764 (+109)
Deaths: 143 (0)
Active cases: 1,644 (-403)
Seven-day rolling average: 146 (-10)
Current hospitalizations (Sept. 7): 260 (+8)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 66,700 (+771)
Deaths: 876 (+13)
Active cases: 9,293 (-368)
Seven-day rolling average: 810 (-20)
Current hospitalizations (Sept. 9): 513 (+51)
United States
Confirmed cases: 6,559,509
Deaths: 195,590
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 28,166,345
Deaths: 910,406
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
