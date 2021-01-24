 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Oklahoma now averaging 40 deaths per day for the first time since pandemic began
COVID-19: Oklahoma now averaging 40 deaths per day for the first time since pandemic began

Despite an encouraging decline in new daily cases, deaths related to COVID-19 continue to rise statewide. 

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported 3,279 new COVID-19 cases and 48 more deaths related to the virus.

The number of cases in the state is now 373,090 with 3,279 deaths from the virus.

With 292 deaths reported over the past seven days, Oklahoma's 7-day average of reported deaths has exceeded 40 per day for the first time since the pandemic began. January is on track to become the deadliest month with 752 reported fatalities so far. 

The state's weekly epidemology report indicates that total new cases have dropped by 36% since Jan. 15, though deaths have surged by 22%.  

Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Sunday are:

18-35, 31.55%

36-49, 21.65%

50-64, 19.49%

65+, 14.61%

5-17, 10.81%

0-4, 1.88%

Unknown, 0.01%

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 61,145 (+492)

Deaths: 541 (+10)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 373,090 (+2,941)

Deaths: 3,279 (+48)

United States

Confirmed cases: 25,595,003

Deaths: 428,004

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 99,532,546

Deaths: 2,134,302

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

