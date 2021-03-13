 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Oklahoma health officials report 625 new virus infections as hospitalizations, average cases dip
COVID-19: Oklahoma health officials report 625 new virus infections as hospitalizations, average cases dip

COVID-19 update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 625 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, marking the 16th consecutive day the state reported fewer than 1,000 new cases daily.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases continues to dip to the lowest levels since last summer.

OSDH reported 431,991 cases have been confirmed across the state in the same time period, with 415,500 cases considered recovered. A total of 11,790 cases remained active Saturday as the metric continued a downward trend.

As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had tallied 7,486 deaths involving COVID-19 in the state since March 2020, according to the agency’s National Center for Health Statistics.

The state’s last updated total of COVID-19 deaths confirmed through investigation was 4,701. The state has said the metric will be updated weekly. The CDC’s numbers, based on death certificates, are updated daily.

A total of 253 patients remained hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the most recent data available, with 71 in ICU beds.

Tulsa County reported 63 new cases on Saturday.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 71,902 (+63)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 431,991 (+625)

United States

Confirmed cases: 30,002,491

Deaths: 545,635

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 119,855,035

Deaths: 2,655,185

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Get vaccinated

Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.

