 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: Oklahoma breaks another hospitalization record; six new deaths reported
breaking
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Oklahoma breaks another hospitalization record; six new deaths reported

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Related content

White House task force: COVID-19 in Oklahoma is 'unyielding,' 'unmitigated' and requires 'immediate action'

Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

Districts face significant staffing issues, forcing them to close schools and send students to distance learning

A record number of patients are hospitalized across the state related to COVID-19 as the virus spread continues with no statewide mask mandate.

Nearly 1,400 remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases as of the most recent survey of facilities; 390 of those patients are in intensive-care units.

The Oklahoma Department of Health reported on Tuesday reported 1,551 new cases and six more fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1,544.

Deaths were reported in patients 65 or older in Canadian, Cleveland, Delaware, Garvin and Tulsa counties; none of which were identified within the past 24 hours. 

According to state data, 158,408 cases have been confirmed since March, with 28,807  infections currently active. More than 128,000 infections are considered recovered. 

The state’s seven-day rolling average is 2,607 cases per day, according to OSDH data.

The new cases recorded Tuesday included 228 in Tulsa County; two Tulsa County residents were among recently reported COVID-19 fatalities.

Tulsa County has moved to Tier 2 of the state’s hospital surge plan, according to OSDH. The designation means that 15%-19% of all hospitalizations in a particular region are COVID-19-related.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. 

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 27,729 (+228)

Seven-day rolling average: 386 (-19)

Deaths: 240 (+2)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 158,408 (+1,551)

Deaths: 1,544 (+6)

Seven-day rolling average: 2,607 (-22)

Hospitalizations: 1,381 (+132)

United States

Confirmed cases: 11,218,305

Deaths: 247,263

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 55,243,538

Deaths: 1,330,930

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Video: Stitt issues new guidance for bars, restaurants Nov. 16

Gallery: COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues

 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No ICU beds available in Tulsa amid COVID-19 case spike
Local News

No ICU beds available in Tulsa amid COVID-19 case spike

  • Updated

"If there's a patient who needs an ICU bed, RMRS (the Oklahoma Regional Medical Response System) and the hospital would work in conjunction to find that patient a bed," a spokesman said of the situation in Tulsa. "They would work within the county to find an ICU bed. If there weren't any in the county, then they would just go further out until they found one.

Politics is behind lack of statewide mask mandate, Oklahoma health officials say as COVID-19 spike continues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News