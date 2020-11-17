COVID-19: Oklahoma breaks another hospitalization record; six new deaths reported

A record number of patients are hospitalized across the state related to COVID-19 as the virus spread continues with no statewide mask mandate.

Nearly 1,400 remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases as of the most recent survey of facilities; 390 of those patients are in intensive-care units.

The Oklahoma Department of Health reported on Tuesday reported 1,551 new cases and six more fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1,544.

Deaths were reported in patients 65 or older in Canadian, Cleveland, Delaware, Garvin and Tulsa counties; none of which were identified within the past 24 hours.

According to state data, 158,408 cases have been confirmed since March, with 28,807 infections currently active. More than 128,000 infections are considered recovered.

The state’s seven-day rolling average is 2,607 cases per day, according to OSDH data.

The new cases recorded Tuesday included 228 in Tulsa County; two Tulsa County residents were among recently reported COVID-19 fatalities.

Tulsa County has moved to Tier 2 of the state’s hospital surge plan, according to OSDH. The designation means that 15%-19% of all hospitalizations in a particular region are COVID-19-related.