COVID-19: Oklahoma averages 519 new cases daily; CDC records more than 7,500 total deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 310 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, marking the 18th consecutive day the state reported fewer than 1,000 new cases daily.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 519, representing a slight increase from figures reported over the weekend, according to OSDH data.

A total of 432,793 cases have been confirmed across the state since March 2020, with 416,227 cases considered recovered. As of Monday, 11,865 cases were still active.

Also Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had tallied 7,539 deaths involving COVID-19 in the state since the onset of the pandemic, according to the agency’s National Center for Health Statistics.

The state has said its total of investigated deaths will be updated weekly. At last update, March 9, OSDH had recorded 4,701 deaths; 746 were Tulsa County residents.

Tulsa County reported 48 new cases on Monday, bringing its seven-day rolling average of cases reported daily to 61, also a slight increase from previously reported figures.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County