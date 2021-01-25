 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Oklahoma averages 43 deaths a day as number of hospitalizations continues to drop
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Oklahoma averages 43 deaths a day as number of hospitalizations continues to drop

COVID-19 update

Oklahoma's moving average of COVID-19 deaths reported daily reached a new high for the seventh day in a row Monday.

About 43 COVID-19 related deaths on average are being confirmed daily across the state, along with a daily average of 2,577 new infections. 

Fourteen more deaths and 1,763 new infections were reported Monday, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The state’s record for deaths reported in a single day is 62 on Jan. 6.

A total of 3,293 Oklahomans have died from the virus since March. Among fatal cases reported Monday were patients 50 or older from Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Garfield, Kay, Logan, Marshall, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie, Stephens and Washington counties.

The state’s cumulative case total now numbers 374,853, with 339,014 patients considered recovered as of Monday. A total of 32,546 cases remain active, according to state data.

Across the state, 1,148 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized Sunday, the most recent data available. The number represents the lowest the metric has been since early November. 

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 61,489 (+344)

Deaths: 541 (+0)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 374,853 (+1,763)

Deaths: 3,293 (+14)

United States

Confirmed cases: 25,144,973

Deaths: 419,263

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 99,301,242

Deaths: 2,131,532

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

