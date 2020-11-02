COVID-19: Nine more deaths reported with 1,084 new cases in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,084 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths Monday.
The deaths included that of an Adair County man in the 36-49 age group, and eight others in Canadian, Cleveland, Garfield, Grady, Kingfisher, Mayes and Oklahoma counties; all 50 or older. Only one death was reportedly identified within the past 24 hours.
State health officials report 125,195 cases have been confirmed since March and 1,345 Oklahomans have died from the disease. More than 107,800 infected cases have recovered, and about 15,900 infections remain active.
The new cases reported Monday include 177 in Tulsa County.
As of the most recent survey of state facilities Saturday, 902 patients were hospitalized related to COVID-19. Hospitalization numbers may later be revised.
COVID-19 cases in the parts of the state without mask mandates grew by 88%, while the population covered by mask ordinances rose by only 21% in the same nearly three-month period, according to the Oct. 30 version of the state’s weekly epidemiology report.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 22,919 (+177)
Deaths: 214 (+0)
Seven-day new case rolling average: 175 (+10)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 125,195 (+1,084)
Deaths: 1,354 (+9)
Hospitalizations: 902 (-27)
Active cases: 15,948 (+264)
Seven-day new case rolling average: 1,113 (+60)
United States
Confirmed cases: 9,220,933
Deaths: 231,077
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 46,688,370
Deaths: 1,202,605
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
