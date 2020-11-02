COVID-19: Nine more deaths reported with 1,084 new cases in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,084 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths Monday.

The deaths included that of an Adair County man in the 36-49 age group, and eight others in Canadian, Cleveland, Garfield, Grady, Kingfisher, Mayes and Oklahoma counties; all 50 or older. Only one death was reportedly identified within the past 24 hours.

State health officials report 125,195 cases have been confirmed since March and 1,345 Oklahomans have died from the disease. More than 107,800 infected cases have recovered, and about 15,900 infections remain active.

The new cases reported Monday include 177 in Tulsa County.

As of the most recent survey of state facilities Saturday, 902 patients were hospitalized related to COVID-19. Hospitalization numbers may later be revised.