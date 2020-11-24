 Skip to main content
COVID-19: New records set for hospitalizations, daily case average in Oklahoma
breaking
Coronavirus

COVID-19: New records set for hospitalizations, daily case average in Oklahoma

  • Updated
COVID-19 update

Oklahoma's seven-day rolling average of newly reported COVID-19 cases broke a record high for the second day in a row Tuesday. 

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has reached 3,171, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.

In another high for the state, 1,566 patients remained hospitalized Monday with confirmed or suspected cases. The most recent survey of state hospitals shows 446 patients being treated in intensive-care units for COVID-19 infections, just shy of the record 450 patients reported Friday. 

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,736 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths related to the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,664. 

Tulsa County also set a record with its seven-day rolling average of new cases at 455. The county reported an additional 417 cases, bringing the total to 30,917 confirmed cases. One additional death was reported Tuesday in Tulsa County.

The death of a patient in the 36-49 age group was reported in Cleveland County, and all others in the state were reported in patients 50 or older in Cleveland, Comanche, Grady, Jackson, Kay, Oklahoma, Tulsa and Washington counties. None of the deaths were identified within the past 24 hours. 

According to state data, 180,610 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 33,260 currently active. A total of 145,686 cases are considered recovered, according to the state Health Department.

Mask mandates have been put in place recently in Claremore, Glenpool, Jenks, Muskogee, Sand Springs and Sapulpa. Broken Arrow City Council members voted 4-1 Monday to deny a resolution that would have "strongly encouraged" wearing masks in public spaces. The city of Owasso approved a similar resolution last week.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 30,917 (+417)

Deaths: 258 (+1)

Seven-day rolling average: 455 (+27)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 180,610 (+2,736)

Deaths: 1,664 (+15)

Seven-day rolling average: 3,171 (+169)

United States

Confirmed cases: 12,430,825

Deaths: 257,991

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 59,373,667

Deaths: 1,399,983

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

