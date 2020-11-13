COVID-19: New record for hospitalizations in Oklahoma; 12 more deaths reported

A record number of Oklahomans are hospitalized across the state with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.
The Oklahoma Department of Health on Friday reported 12 more deaths related to the virus and 2,667 new infections.
The state’s death toll rose to 1,493, and 1,279 patients remained hospitalized, 350 in intensive-care units.
The victims were reported in Comanche, Custer, Grant, Kay, Kiowa, Oklahoma, Payne, Tulsa and Wagoner counties; all 50 or older.
State health officials report 147,358 cases have been confirmed since March, and 24,091 infections remain active. About 121,700 patients have recovered.
The new cases reported Friday include 319 in Tulsa County. With 300-plus infections confirmed daily for a week, Tulsa County remains at an all-time high for its seven-day rolling average of new cases.
According to this week's White House task force report, Oklahoma’s weekly new cases and test positivity rates both set highs, with 83% of the state’s counties in the red zone for high levels of community spread.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 26,064 (+319)
Deaths: 233 (+2)
Seven-day new case rolling average: 344 (+2)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 147,358 (+2,667)
Deaths: 1,493 (+12)
Hospitalizations: 1,279 (+62)
Seven-day new case rolling average: 2,497 (+80)
United States
Confirmed cases: 10,582,938
Deaths: 242,710
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 53,021,603
Deaths: 1,297,347
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Nov. 10 video: Gov. Stitt on masks
Gallery: COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.