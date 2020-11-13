 Skip to main content
COVID-19: New record for hospitalizations in Oklahoma; 12 more deaths reported
COVID-19: New record for hospitalizations in Oklahoma; 12 more deaths reported

  • Updated
A record number of Oklahomans are hospitalized across the state with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.

The Oklahoma Department of Health on Friday reported 12 more deaths related to the virus and 2,667 new infections. 

The state’s death toll rose to 1,493, and 1,279 patients remained hospitalized, 350 in intensive-care units.

The victims were reported in Comanche, Custer, Grant, Kay, Kiowa, Oklahoma, Payne, Tulsa and Wagoner counties; all 50 or older. 

State health officials report 147,358 cases have been confirmed since March, and 24,091 infections remain active. About 121,700 patients have recovered.

The new cases reported Friday include 319 in Tulsa County. With 300-plus infections confirmed daily for a week, Tulsa County remains at an all-time high for its seven-day rolling average of new cases.

According to this week's White House task force report, Oklahoma’s weekly new cases and test positivity rates both set highs, with 83% of the state’s counties in the red zone for high levels of community spread.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 26,064 (+319)

Deaths: 233 (+2)

Seven-day new case rolling average: 344 (+2)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 147,358 (+2,667)

Deaths: 1,493 (+12)

Hospitalizations: 1,279 (+62) 

Seven-day new case rolling average: 2,497 (+80)

United States

Confirmed cases: 10,582,938

Deaths: 242,710

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 53,021,603

Deaths: 1,297,347

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

