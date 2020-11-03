COVID-19: New high for hospitalizations as 21 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,331 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 more deaths Tuesday.
State health officials report 126,526 cases have been confirmed since March and 1,375 Oklahomans have died from the disease. More than 109,000 infected cases have recovered, and about 15,900 infections remain active.
The new cases reported Tuesday include 234 in Tulsa County.
As of the most recent survey of state facilities, 974 patients were hospitalized related to COVID-19. Hospitalization numbers may later be revised.
The previous high for hospitalizations, patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, was 956 on Oct. 22, with 313 in ICU beds.
Two of the recently reported deaths were identified within the past 24 hours. Fatalities include residents of Beckham, Comanche, Delaware, Garvin, Hughes, Latimer, McClain, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens and Tulsa counties; all were 50 or older.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 23,153 (+234)
Deaths: 218 (+4)
Seven-day new case rolling average: 175 (+14)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 126,526 (+1,331)
Support Local Journalism
Deaths: 1,375 (+21)
Hospitalizations: 974
Active cases: 15,917 (-31)
Seven-day new case rolling average: 1,159 (+46)
United States
Confirmed cases: 9,300,314
Deaths: 231,665
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 47,331,327
Deaths: 1,208,654
Featured video
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
How it spreads, who's at risk
Science of virus spread
List of symptoms
Kinds of testing
Testing in Tulsa County
Contact tracing
Isolation or quarantine?
The 'serious seven'
Treatments being investigated
Convalescent serum therapy
Recovery, as defined by CDC
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.