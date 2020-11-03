 Skip to main content
COVID-19: New high for hospitalizations as 21 more deaths reported in Oklahoma
COVID-19: New high for hospitalizations as 21 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,331 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 more deaths Tuesday. 

State health officials report 126,526 cases have been confirmed since March and 1,375 Oklahomans have died from the disease. More than 109,000 infected cases have recovered, and about 15,900 infections remain active.

The new cases reported Tuesday include 234 in Tulsa County. 

As of the most recent survey of state facilities, 974 patients were hospitalized related to COVID-19. Hospitalization numbers may later be revised.

The previous high for hospitalizations, patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, was 956 on Oct. 22, with 313 in ICU beds.

Two of the recently reported deaths were identified within the past 24 hours. Fatalities include residents of Beckham, Comanche, Delaware, Garvin, Hughes, Latimer, McClain, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens and Tulsa counties; all were 50 or older. 

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 23,153 (+234)

Deaths: 218 (+4)

Seven-day new case rolling average: 175 (+14)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 126,526 (+1,331)

Deaths: 1,375 (+21)

Hospitalizations: 974 

Active cases: 15,917 (-31)

Seven-day new case rolling average: 1,159 (+46)

United States

Confirmed cases: 9,300,314

Deaths: 231,665

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 47,331,327

Deaths: 1,208,654

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

