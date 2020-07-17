...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES 105 TO NEAR 110 EXPECTED SATURDAY
AFTERNOON.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
&&
COVID-19 infected more than 5,600 Oklahomans in the last week, a number the state did not reach for several weeks early in the pandemic.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID officer at the University of Oklahoma, said during a virtual news conference that the state is “seeing real rapid growth” in COVID-19 cases.
“(W)e have seen 5,000 newly confirmed cases in one week,” Bratzler said. “Compare that to when we first started this pandemic, it took us more than two months to get to 5,000 confirmed cases.”
To be precise: There were 5,644 new, confirmed cases between July 10 and Friday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data updated Friday.
For comparison, health officials confirmed the first case on March 6 and the 5,000th case about May 15, according to OSDH data collected by the Tulsa World.
Since the start in early March, there have been 24,140 cumulative cases and 445 deaths. On Friday, state health officials reported seven Oklahomans died recently from COVID-19 and 699 more are infected by the disease.
OSDH officials reported the new deaths Friday. Two of those were Tulsa County residents: a man and a woman who were older than 65.
Five residents — one each from Rogers, Pottawatomie, Hughes, Seminole and Texas counties — also died. The Hughes and Texas counties residents were in the 36-49 age group. All others were older than 65.
Across the state, 604 COVID-19 patients are reported as hospitalized.
There were 207 new confirmed cases reported in Tulsa County. The county has had a cumulative 5,997 cases and 83 deaths.
The state’s rolling seven-day average for new cases has climbed again, to a new high of 721. The seven-day rolling average in Tulsa County has also climbed to a new high of 167. The previous county high was set on July 12 at 166.
The new rolling average high for Tulsa County comes on the heels of a mask ordinance signed by Mayor G.T. Bynum on Thursday.
“The mask mandate is not the last option,” Bynum said during a COVID-19 briefing on July 8. “The last option is to start rolling back and ultimately going back to shelter-in-place, like we were a few months ago. The mask is the interim measure.”
The ordinance applies to people 18 years of age and older and says those “located within Public Service Areas of Places of Public Accommodation or an Educational Building are required to wear face coverings at all times when present therein. Except as otherwise provided herein, persons in any Public Setting wherein social or physical distancing cannot be maintained are required to wear face coverings.”
The ordinance includes an exception for people eating and drinking in restaurants. People visiting a place defined as a “Public Setting,” such as workplaces, houses of worship, gyms and child care facilities, will be required to wear masks when physical distancing cannot be maintained.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so public health officials encourage people to wear a mask or cloth face covering and to stay at least 6 feet from people who don’t live with them.
Masks are vital when social distancing is difficult. A snug fit that covers the mouth and nose is the most effective, according to public health officials. A cloth face mask curtails the amount of respiratory droplets that escape from the wearer, preventing the unknowing spread of the virus.
Health experts have previously said wearing a mask can also help to serve as a reminder to be aware of social distancing guidelines.
In addition, people should avoid being in group or mass gatherings.
Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use of hand sanitizer also can help prevent the spread of the disease, health experts say.