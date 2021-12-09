COVID-19 hospitalizations up 48% statewide as Oklahoma Hospital Association expects 'increase during holidays'

Like so many others, the Oklahoma Hospital Association is unsure what effects the omicron variant might have on the state down the line.
But the organization does understand two key issues right now: Oklahoma hospitals continue to struggle with staffing shortages to care for all patients — not just COVID-19 — and more than 80% of COVID patients are unvaccinated.
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen 48% during the past month to the 592 reported Thursday from 399 on Nov. 9, according to three-day averages released by the state. The high point during the delta variant wave was 1,607 in late August.
"Likely this increase is due to fall activities," said Lawanna Halstead, Oklahoma Hospital Association vice president of quality and clinical initiatives. "People coming together; Halloween; Thanksgiving. And we do feel like that it's likely to continue to increase during the holidays."
Tulsa County's COVID hospitalizations have risen 38% to 164 from 119 in the past month. Its high during delta was 504 — also its overall record in the entire pandemic.
As of Thursday, omicron had been detected in 23 states, including Missouri, Texas and Colorado, but not in Oklahoma. However, the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition says it likely is already in the state — just not detected yet because of a lack of sufficient testing for COVID variants.
Halstead's comments came Tuesday during the weekly Healthier Oklahoma Coalition briefing with journalists. She noted that so far influenza hospitalizations in the state haven't been very high — about 90 so far, with only one death — and aren't yet a heavy load for hospitals to handle.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, noted last week that the emergence of omicron — while it is unknown how contagious it is or the severity of disease it might cause — is strong incentive to not only get vaccinated but to receive booster doses.
"I think there's pretty good reason to believe that even if the vaccines don't completely protect you against the omicron variant, they will do things that we see all the time, which is reduce your chance of being hospitalized or having severe complications," Bratzler said. "So I strongly encourage people to both get the primary vaccine series and then to get the booster."
Halstead said there remain some long-term COVID patients who help keep up the number hospitalized for the disease.
Post-acute care is an issue in the state, too.
She said hospitals have "significant difficulty" when trying to transfer COVID patients to skilled nursing or rehabilitation facilities once they are ready to be released from acute hospital care.
"This is mostly due to insurance companies delaying their approval of patients going to post-acute care," Halstead said.
Many hospitals are still operating monoclonal antibody clinics, Halstead said, which have seen an increase in demand during the past couple of weeks. She said monoclonal antibodies can help lessen the severity of a COVID infection, with the goal of avoiding the need for hospitalization.
Hospital staffing remains such an issue because many health care workers are leaving for less stressful jobs or retiring, Halstead said.
Some hospitals are giving one-time bonuses, and others are paying differentials to entice employees to work overtime or different shifts. Contract staffing through agencies is a pricey proposition but also a potential way to shore up staffings levels.
"Staffing is still the greatest concern for our hospitals," Halstead said.