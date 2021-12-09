COVID-19 hospitalizations up 40% statewide as Oklahoma Hospital Association expects 'increase during holidays'

Halstead's comments came Tuesday during the weekly Healthier Oklahoma Coalition briefing with journalists. She noted that so far influenza hospitalizations in the state haven't been very high — about 90 so far, with only one death — and aren't yet a heavy load for hospitals to handle.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, noted last week that the emergence of omicron — while it is unknown how contagious it is or the severity of disease it might cause — is strong incentive to not only get vaccinated but to receive booster doses.

"I think there's pretty good reason to believe that even if the vaccines don't completely protect you against the omicron variant, they will do things that we see all the time, which is reduce your chance of being hospitalized or having severe complications," Bratzler said. "So I strongly encourage people to both get the primary vaccine series and then to get the booster."

Halstead said there remain some long-term COVID patients who help keep up the number hospitalized for the disease.

Post-acute care is an issue in the state, too.