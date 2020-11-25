COVID-19: Hospitalizations, rolling average for new cases surpass previous highs in Oklahoma

For a second day, Oklahoma has seen a record number of patients hospitalized related to COVID-19.

Across the state, 1,604 patients remained hospitalized Tuesday with confirmed or suspected cases, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data. The most recent survey of state hospitals shows 432 patients being treated in intensive-care units for COVID-19 infections.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has reached 3,274; marking the third day the state has broken a record high.

State health officials on Wednesday reported 3,732 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths related to the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,680.

The deaths were reported in patients 65 or older in Caddo, Coal, Comanche, Custer, Kay, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne, Stephens, Texas and Tulsa counties.

Tulsa County accounted for two of the deaths and reported an additional 416 new cases, bringing the total to 31,333 confirmed infections and marking the second day in a row the county's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases reached a record high; 458.