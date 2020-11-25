 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: Hospitalizations, rolling average for new cases surpass previous highs in Oklahoma
breaking

COVID-19: Hospitalizations, rolling average for new cases surpass previous highs in Oklahoma

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Related content

Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

Quarantine fails: 14 days means 14 days, even with a negative test result

Sand Springs, Muskogee pass mask mandates; Broken Arrow City Council votes 4-1 against resolution

For a second day, Oklahoma has seen a record number of patients hospitalized related to COVID-19.

Across the state, 1,604 patients remained hospitalized Tuesday with confirmed or suspected cases, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data. The most recent survey of state hospitals shows 432 patients being treated in intensive-care units for COVID-19 infections.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has reached 3,274; marking the third day the state has broken a record high.

State health officials on Wednesday reported 3,732 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths related to the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,680.

The deaths were reported in patients 65 or older in Caddo, Coal, Comanche, Custer, Kay, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne, Stephens, Texas and Tulsa counties. 

Tulsa County accounted for two of the deaths and reported an additional 416 new cases, bringing the total to 31,333 confirmed infections and marking the second day in a row the county's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases reached a record high; 458.

According to state data, 184,342 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 33,317 currently active. A total of 149,345 cases are considered recovered, according to the state Health Department.

The state will not report COVID-19 data on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, "out of respect for our OSDH personnel who have worked tirelessly since March in response to the COVID pandemic," a release states. 

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 31,333 (+416)

Deaths: 260 (+2)

Seven-day rolling average: 458 (+3)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 184,342 (+3,732)

Deaths: 1,680 (+16)

Seven-day rolling average: 3,274 (+102)

United States

Confirmed cases: 12,619,931

Deaths: 260,322

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 59,985,053

Deaths: 1,413,325

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Video: Stitt issues new guidance for bars, restaurants Nov. 16

Gallery: COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
COVID-19 frontline fatigue: 'It has been draining and frustrating seeing the lack of concern,' ER doc says
Local News

COVID-19 frontline fatigue: 'It has been draining and frustrating seeing the lack of concern,' ER doc says

  • Updated

To health care workers like Hunter Hall, witnessing patients’ last breaths daily, the mounting death toll doesn’t just represent compounding grief. It’s also exacting a personal toll that feels like failure.

A COVID-19 vaccine appears on the horizon. But state officials say most Oklahomans won't see it for months

COVID-19: Record hospitalizations and new infections continue as state reports 21 deaths and 3,663 cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News