COVID-19: Hospitalizations, rolling average for new cases surpass previous highs in Oklahoma

For a second day, Oklahoma has seen a record number of patients hospitalized related to COVID-19.
Across the state, 1,604 patients remained hospitalized Tuesday with confirmed or suspected cases, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data. The most recent survey of state hospitals shows 432 patients being treated in intensive-care units for COVID-19 infections.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has reached 3,274; marking the third day the state has broken a record high.
State health officials on Wednesday reported 3,732 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths related to the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,680.
The deaths were reported in patients 65 or older in Caddo, Coal, Comanche, Custer, Kay, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne, Stephens, Texas and Tulsa counties.
Tulsa County accounted for two of the deaths and reported an additional 416 new cases, bringing the total to 31,333 confirmed infections and marking the second day in a row the county's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases reached a record high; 458.
According to state data, 184,342 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 33,317 currently active. A total of 149,345 cases are considered recovered, according to the state Health Department.
The state will not report COVID-19 data on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, "out of respect for our OSDH personnel who have worked tirelessly since March in response to the COVID pandemic," a release states.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 31,333 (+416)
Deaths: 260 (+2)
Seven-day rolling average: 458 (+3)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 184,342 (+3,732)
Deaths: 1,680 (+16)
Seven-day rolling average: 3,274 (+102)
United States
Confirmed cases: 12,619,931
Deaths: 260,322
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 59,985,053
Deaths: 1,413,325
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Video: Stitt issues new guidance for bars, restaurants Nov. 16
Gallery: COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.