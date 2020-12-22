COVID-19: Hospitalizations reach new high; 22 more deaths reported

A record number of Oklahomans with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 occupied hospital beds across the state as the department of health reported 2,186 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths.

A total of 1,808 people with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 remained hospitalized Monday, with 484 of those patients in ICU beds, according to the latest data from the state’s executive order report and hospital surge plan.

The state has more than 1,000 ICU beds at any given time, and 67 were unoccupied as of Monday.

Among the new deaths were two younger patients; a LeFlore County man in the 18-35 age group and a Garfield County man in the 36-49 age group, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

All other deaths were identified in patients 50 or older in Bryan, Canadian, Cherokee, Creek, Jackson, Johnston, Kay, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Texas and Tulsa counties, bringing the state’s death total since March to 2,240.