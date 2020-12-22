COVID-19: Hospitalizations reach new high; 22 more deaths reported

A record number of Oklahomans with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 occupied hospital beds across the state as the department of health reported 2,186 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths.
A total of 1,808 people with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 remained hospitalized Monday, with 484 of those patients in ICU beds, according to the latest data from the state’s executive order report and hospital surge plan.
The state has more than 1,000 ICU beds at any given time, and 67 were unoccupied as of Monday.
Among the new deaths were two younger patients; a LeFlore County man in the 18-35 age group and a Garfield County man in the 36-49 age group, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
All other deaths were identified in patients 50 or older in Bryan, Canadian, Cherokee, Creek, Jackson, Johnston, Kay, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Texas and Tulsa counties, bringing the state’s death total since March to 2,240.
A total of 265,620 cases have been confirmed across the state since the pandemic began, and more than 36,000 cases remained active Tuesday. More than 224,000 patients are considered recovered.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,376.
Vaccinations began for Phase 1 recipients last week, and the state reported more than 2,253 doses were administered as of Dec. 18 of 33,150 doses received.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 265,620 (+2,186)
Deaths: 2,240 (+22)
United States
Confirmed cases: 18,057,172
Deaths: 319,827
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 77,556,703
Deaths: 1,706,513
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
