COVID-19 hospitalizations on five-week rise with data still showing vaccines highly effective at preventing severe illness

Not so, he said, because hospitals, clinics and pharmacies are safe places that offer respect while providing the care when and where you need it most.

"We're not here to judge anyone; we just celebrate with each and every vaccination that we're able to give," Goodloe said. "It's never too late, as long as you're still healthy, to get vaccinated.

"I will tell you over this last year — taking care of absolutely some of the sickest of the sick with COVID in Tulsa County as an emergency physician — I have not had any patients that said they regretted getting the vaccine."

Goodloe added that he's had a lot of patients express regret they declined vaccination, with some who didn't survive the illness to make good on promises to later be immunized after recovering.

"We just want to see folks healthy and safe — able to enjoy not just the quantity but the quality of life that they all want," Goodloe said. "Right now the best way to do that through this viral pandemic is getting vaccinated and still being smart about avoiding super large gatherings and just being mindful not only of your own health but for that of others as well."