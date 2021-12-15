COVID-19 hospitalizations on five-week rise with data still showing vaccines highly effective at preventing severe illness

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide have risen for five weeks now — up to a three-day average of 744 from a recent low of 399 — underscoring the importance of vaccination and boosters.
Tulsa County is following the same trend, up to 205 COVID inpatients from 119. The delta variant high in Oklahoma was 1,607 with Tulsa County's peak at 504.
This week marks one year since COVID vaccines were first administered to Oklahomans, and the latest state data Wednesday show they remain highly effective at preventing hospitalizations or worse: 82.5% of COVID inpatients the past 30 days were unvaccinated.
COVID deaths in Oklahoma tragically have struck the youngest age groups the past two weeks: two children who were ages 12-17, and one who was younger than 4 years old.
Fourteen Oklahomans are being reported dead per day on average from COVID, with 39 more reported Wednesday, according to federal data.
More than 12,150 Oklahomans have died from COVID, with more than 1,790 being Tulsa County residents. After a year of vaccinations, 57.2% of Tulsa County residents are fully vaccinated — which experts say isn't enough.
The first dose given by the Tulsa Health Department went into Dr. Jeffrey Goodloe's arm. On Wednesday, he remarked how "absolutely frightening" it is to imagine where we would be without health care professionals and the "wonderful vaccines" that are our tickets out of the pandemic.
Goodloe described how he felt when receiving that first dose by outlining how he handles reluctance or refusal he faces as a physician from people who don't want to be vaccinated for religious reasons.
"We have the faiths that we have, and they are a considerable part of who we are," Goodloe said. "Many of the patients that I have taken care of this year that have not been vaccinated ... have said, 'Well, I understand that there are these vaccines, but you know what? God will take care of me.'
"What I would respectfully ask some of those folks, maybe can you realize that God is taking care of you in the form of a public health nurse with a vaccine in their hand? Because that's how I felt a year ago."
Goodloe, who is the chief medical officer for the EMS System Metro for Tulsa and Oklahoma City, spoke Wednesday in a THD virtual media briefing to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the first COVID vaccine in Tulsa County — 365 days that he said in many ways sped by fast but also imparted great duress.
Goodloe emphasized that it isn't too late to become fully vaccinated or boosted.
He thinks sometimes there is a hesitancy for a person to initiate the vaccine series at this point in the pandemic because of concerns they might be judged or receive a cold shoulder.
Not so, he said, because hospitals, clinics and pharmacies are safe places that offer respect while providing the care when and where you need it most.
"We're not here to judge anyone; we just celebrate with each and every vaccination that we're able to give," Goodloe said. "It's never too late, as long as you're still healthy, to get vaccinated.
"I will tell you over this last year — taking care of absolutely some of the sickest of the sick with COVID in Tulsa County as an emergency physician — I have not had any patients that said they regretted getting the vaccine."
Goodloe added that he's had a lot of patients express regret they declined vaccination, with some who didn't survive the illness to make good on promises to later be immunized after recovering.
"We just want to see folks healthy and safe — able to enjoy not just the quantity but the quality of life that they all want," Goodloe said. "Right now the best way to do that through this viral pandemic is getting vaccinated and still being smart about avoiding super large gatherings and just being mindful not only of your own health but for that of others as well."
Oklahoma ranks No. 39 in the U.S. for percent of its population that is fully vaccinated at 52.6%, with the national mark at 61%. The state also ranks No. 39 for percentage of its fully vaccinated population that has received boosters at 25%, compared to 27.2% in the country.
Dr. Bruce Dart, THD executive director, said that at this time last year there was so much hope because a safe and effective vaccine offered a way to end the pandemic.
Frankly, Dart said, there wasn't the uptake that public health professionals wanted to see, which continued to allow the virus to spread and evolve through so many infections.
Out popped the delta variant and now omicron. Vaccination is the No. 1 prevention tool to protect yourself, those around you and stamp down on opportunities for the virus to mutate, he said.
"These (variants) continue to exist because people are exposed and infected and not safe and not protected," Dart said.
On a positive note, Dart said that he is pleased with and encouraged by the uptake of boosters so far in Tulsa County.
"Bottom line is that overall we want to more people fully vaccinated, more people fully boosted," Dart said. "And I think over time that's what's going to happen."
By the numbers
Percentage of population fully vaccinated in Oklahoma
Ages 5-11: 4.4%
12-17: 32.4%
18-24: 38.1%
25-34: 40.3%
35-44: 49.5%
45-54: 54.5%
55-64: 61.5%
65-74: 75.2%
75-84: 73.6%
85 and older: 68.0%
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health weekly epidemiology report