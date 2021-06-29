COVID-19: Health officials urge awareness of different virus symptoms as delta variant looms

Dr. David Kendrick, founder and CEO of MyHealth Access Network, a nonprofit health information exchange, shared data showing that COVID-19 positivity in communities that never had a mask mandate continued to outpace those that ever had a mask mandate, despite nearly all municipal mask mandates having been rescinded.

"It is not yet time to hang up that mask," Dr. Stan Schwartz said while discussing case counts. "We've seen this movie before. It's been down; it's been back up; and there's a reason it's going back up.

"We can put a stop to it."

Last week, the World Health Organization issued guidance that those who are fully vaccinated should wear masks in places with high rates of virus spread.

Israel, a country that has seen relatively high vaccination rates and has a population a little more than twice that of Oklahoma, recently reinstated a nationwide indoor mask mandate upon seeing trends similar to what the state is seeing now, Bratzler said.

COVID-19 case counts in Oklahoma increased by 90% in June. The seven-day moving average of new cases was 99 on June 7 and rose to 204 as of Tuesday.

“(COVID-19) doesn’t respect borders; it doesn’t respect demographics; and it doesn’t respect our beliefs,” Bratzler said.