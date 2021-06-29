COVID-19: Health officials urge awareness of different virus symptoms as delta variant looms

Health officials are urging residents to be aware of new symptoms possible under a quick-spreading COVID-19 variant as it marches down the Interstate 44 corridor from southwestern Missouri to the Oklahoma City metro area.
The symptoms of the delta variant, which is most notorious for ravaging India's hospital system, differ slightly from those of the original COVID-19 strain, OU's chief COVID officer said.
Unlike the original strain, which caused predominant symptoms of fever, cough or loss of taste or smell, common symptoms of the delta variant — which spreads more easily and carries twice the risk of hospitalization — are a headache, sore throat, runny nose or fever.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of the delta variant is urged to get tested, Dr. Dale Bratzler said during a virtual panel discussion Tuesday representing health care professional organizations from around the state.
As long as there is unchecked spread of COVID-19, it will continue to mutate, he explained.
“All viruses mutate," Bratzler said. "And the more they spread, the more they replicate, the more they mutate.”
Bratzler compared the scientific idea to when auto-correct changes a word in a text as one is typing away madly on a cellphone.
A variant of the delta variant, delta plus, is considered even more contagious than its predecessor and seems to be more resistant to treatment, Bratzler said.
"That’s what we’re seeing happening around the world," he said. “Remember, viruses only can mutate if they’re infecting somebody.
"If we can slow infections, we can slow mutations.”
The question of infection has resurfaced for fully vaccinated people during the rise of the delta variant, as has the idea of donning masks once again.
The COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the delta variant, Bratzler said, but not quite as much. Research indicates that the Pfizer vaccine reduces the risk of infection by 88% in fully vaccinated people but only 36% after one dose. It's unclear what level of protection, if any, is offered by natural immunity after original COVID-19 infection.
Vaccination remains the most effective mitigation strategy, as those who have been vaccinated don't tend to get quite as sick if they contract a new strain, although they could spread the virus to others, Bratzler said.
The future is perhaps more certain for the unvaccinated.
“We will see outbreaks among groups of people who are unvaccinated," Bratzler said, noting that the variant already accounts for more than 20% of new COVID cases in the U.S.
Masks, however, remain universally effective against all variants, the doctors agreed.
Dr. David Kendrick, founder and CEO of MyHealth Access Network, a nonprofit health information exchange, shared data showing that COVID-19 positivity in communities that never had a mask mandate continued to outpace those that ever had a mask mandate, despite nearly all municipal mask mandates having been rescinded.
"It is not yet time to hang up that mask," Dr. Stan Schwartz said while discussing case counts. "We've seen this movie before. It's been down; it's been back up; and there's a reason it's going back up.
"We can put a stop to it."
Last week, the World Health Organization issued guidance that those who are fully vaccinated should wear masks in places with high rates of virus spread.
Israel, a country that has seen relatively high vaccination rates and has a population a little more than twice that of Oklahoma, recently reinstated a nationwide indoor mask mandate upon seeing trends similar to what the state is seeing now, Bratzler said.
COVID-19 case counts in Oklahoma increased by 90% in June. The seven-day moving average of new cases was 99 on June 7 and rose to 204 as of Tuesday.
“(COVID-19) doesn’t respect borders; it doesn’t respect demographics; and it doesn’t respect our beliefs,” Bratzler said.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported only 41 known cases of the delta variant so far, but the state ranks last in the U.S. in sequencing to identify COVID-19 variants.
The state’s Public Health Lab has been hampered during its transition to Stillwater, but the Oklahoma State Health Department shared promising signs of progress after sending out a call for samples from labs June 21 to allow a clearer picture of the viral activity.
“We’ve gotten a few labs signed up already to submit their samples twice a week, which is a normal process,” said State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone.
The Health Department specifically has reached out to partners in Tulsa, Tulsa County and other parts of northeastern Oklahoma to submit COVID samples because of local rises in cases and proximity to the delta variant outbreak in southwestern Missouri, Stone said.
Those who wish to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or find other vaccination opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.