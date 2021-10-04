COVID-19 has killed more than twice as many people in U.S. than 10 flu seasons, Saint Francis official says

In less than two years, COVID-19 has killed more than twice as many people in the U.S. than a decade of influenza has, said Dr. Mark Frost, chief medical officer for Saint Francis Health System, in warning people not to become complacent as the latest surge eases.

Frost said focusing on vaccinating the community against COVID is crucial to finally bringing the pandemic to a close and protecting against the potential for another variant to emerge that shoves aside the delta variant.

"We've had 35 COVID deaths in just one week within Saint Francis Health System," Frost said Monday during the hospital system's weekly briefing with reporters. "So it's still an alarming, very dangerous disease.

"More people have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began than died the last 10 years from influenza. So it should still have our attention to get folks vaccinated because those vaccines really do work."