COVID-19 frontline fatigue: 'It has been draining and frustrating seeing the lack of concern,' ER doc says

“As the pandemic has progressed, it feels like everyone at the hospital is worn out and tired because we have to think about it all the time,” Hall said. “As the numbers have increased, it has been draining and frustrating seeing the lack of concern — people’s attitude that if it doesn’t directly affect them then it must really not be that bad. That is what is most frustrating for me.

“We never, as nurses, ever get away from that worry — we’re worried about our communities, and we’re worried about the people who are not following safety protocols. We worry about our families, and we worry about your families.”

Blankenship recalled how at the beginning of the pandemic, he wrote letters to his own children in case the worst were to happen to him. But these days, he is more concerned about just getting infected and having to miss work because of the burden that would place on his fellow physicians, because they’re already stretched so thin.