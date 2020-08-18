Four Tulsa County residents were among 17 newly reported fatal cases of COVID-19 across the state Tuesday as Oklahoma health officials noted a delay in reporting due to technical difficulties.
The death toll in Oklahoma has risen to 682 with 49,326 COVID-19 cases confirmed across the state since March; 615 new cases were reported Tuesday.
Tulsa County, with 120 fatalities attributed to the novel coronavirus, saw 171 new cases in Tuesday's reporting; 10,106 residents are considered recovered.
This story will be updated after technical difficulties at Oklahoma State Department of Health are resolved.