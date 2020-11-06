COVID-19: Four from Tulsa County among 16 new deaths; 1,878 more cases confirmed in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Health on Friday reported 16 more deaths and 1,878 new infections have been confirmed.
The state's death toll rose to 1,429, including four from Tulsa County and four from Oklahoma County, all 50 or older.
Fatal cases were also reported in patients from Adair, Beckham, Blaine, Comanche, Jackson, Jefferson and Kay counties; all 50 or older. Two of the deaths were identified within the past 24 hours.
As of the most recent survey of state facilities, 326 hospitalized Oklahomans were in the ICU, representing 93% of available beds. Down from the records set earlier this week, 1,025 patients were in hospital facilities across the state with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.
State health officials report 131,751 cases have been confirmed since March, and 17,905 infections are still active. More than 113,000 patients have recovered.
The new cases reported Friday include 327 in Tulsa County. Tulsa remains in the first tier of the state hospital surge plan with 12.8% of hospitalizations being COVID-19 patients.
According to a Nov. 1 White House task force report, 94% of Oklahoma hospitals reported new COVID-19 patients between Oct. 24 and 30. On average, 237 patients a day were newly admitted to hospitals during that week with confirmed or suspected cases.
The task force recommends Oklahoma public health officials focus testing to find asymptomatic transmission. “With cases and new hospital admissions at high levels, transmission must be reduced. The task force also suggests “clear messaging to Oklahomans to act now: Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household. Always wear a mask in public places. Stop gatherings beyond immediate household until cases and test positivity decrease significantly.”
An advocacy group called on the Oklahoma board of education on Thursday morning to reconsider its decision not to implement a statewide mask mandate. “In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks must be worn by students and teachers in K-12 schools,” the White House task force stated in its Nov. 1 report.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 23,983 (+327)
Deaths: 225 (+4)
Seven-day new case rolling average: 238 (+16)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 131,751 (+1,878)
Deaths: 1,429 (+16)
Hospitalizations: 1,025 (-30)
Active cases: 17,095 (+1,140)
Seven-day new case rolling average: 1,465 (+83)
United States
Confirmed cases: 9,628,469
Deaths: 235,071
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 48,947,235
Deaths: 1,237,417
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Featured video: Saint Francis CEO shares his ongoing pandemic concerns
Gallery: COVID-19 basics
How it spreads, who's at risk
Science of virus spread
List of symptoms
Kinds of testing
Testing in Tulsa County
Contact tracing
Isolation or quarantine?
The 'serious seven'
Treatments being investigated
Convalescent serum therapy
Recovery, as defined by CDC
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.