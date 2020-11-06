 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Four from Tulsa County among 16 new deaths; 1,878 more cases confirmed in Oklahoma
breaking
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Four from Tulsa County among 16 new deaths; 1,878 more cases confirmed in Oklahoma

  • Updated
COVID-19 update

State epidemiologist's analysis demonstrates success of local mask ordinances

'No end of this peak in sight': Public health official concerned for 65-and-older demographic as October becomes worst month for COVID-19 in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Health on Friday reported 16 more deaths and 1,878 new infections have been confirmed.

The state's death toll rose to 1,429, including four from Tulsa County and four from Oklahoma County, all 50 or older.

Fatal cases were also reported in patients from Adair, Beckham, Blaine, Comanche, Jackson, Jefferson and Kay counties; all 50 or older. Two of the deaths were identified within the past 24 hours. 

As of the most recent survey of state facilities, 326 hospitalized Oklahomans were in the ICU, representing 93% of available beds. Down from the records set earlier this week, 1,025 patients were in hospital facilities across the state with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. 

State health officials report 131,751 cases have been confirmed since March, and 17,905 infections are still active. More than 113,000 patients have recovered.

The new cases reported Friday include 327 in Tulsa County. Tulsa remains in the first tier of the state hospital surge plan with 12.8% of hospitalizations being COVID-19 patients.

According to a Nov. 1 White House task force report, 94% of Oklahoma hospitals reported new COVID-19 patients between Oct. 24 and 30. On average, 237 patients a day were newly admitted to hospitals during that week with confirmed or suspected cases.

The task force recommends Oklahoma public health officials focus testing to find asymptomatic transmission. “With cases and new hospital admissions at high levels, transmission must be reduced. The task force also suggests “clear messaging to Oklahomans to act now: Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household. Always wear a mask in public places. Stop gatherings beyond immediate household until cases and test positivity decrease significantly.”

An advocacy group called on the Oklahoma board of education on Thursday morning to reconsider its decision not to implement a statewide mask mandate. “In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks must be worn by students and teachers in K-12 schools,” the White House task force stated in its Nov. 1 report.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 23,983 (+327)

Deaths: 225 (+4)

Seven-day new case rolling average: 238 (+16)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 131,751 (+1,878)

Deaths: 1,429 (+16)

Hospitalizations: 1,025 (-30)

Active cases: 17,095 (+1,140)

Seven-day new case rolling average: 1,465 (+83)

United States

Confirmed cases: 9,628,469

Deaths: 235,071

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 48,947,235

Deaths: 1,237,417 

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

