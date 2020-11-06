COVID-19: Four from Tulsa County among 16 new deaths; 1,878 more cases confirmed in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Health on Friday reported 16 more deaths and 1,878 new infections have been confirmed.

The state's death toll rose to 1,429, including four from Tulsa County and four from Oklahoma County, all 50 or older.

Fatal cases were also reported in patients from Adair, Beckham, Blaine, Comanche, Jackson, Jefferson and Kay counties; all 50 or older. Two of the deaths were identified within the past 24 hours.

As of the most recent survey of state facilities, 326 hospitalized Oklahomans were in the ICU, representing 93% of available beds. Down from the records set earlier this week, 1,025 patients were in hospital facilities across the state with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.

State health officials report 131,751 cases have been confirmed since March, and 17,905 infections are still active. More than 113,000 patients have recovered.

The new cases reported Friday include 327 in Tulsa County. Tulsa remains in the first tier of the state hospital surge plan with 12.8% of hospitalizations being COVID-19 patients.