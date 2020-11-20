 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Fifteen more deaths, 2,921 new cases reported in Oklahoma
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Fifteen more deaths, 2,921 new cases reported in Oklahoma

  • Updated
COVID-19 update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday reported 2,921 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths related to the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,603.

Pontotoc County reported the death of a man in the 36-49 age group. All other deaths were reported patients 50 or older in Beaver, Caddo, Garvin, Jackson, Kay, Marshall, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Seminole, Stephens, and Tulsa counties. 

This week, all 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level for the COVID-19 Alert System, according to a state news release. The agency continues to closely monitor the statewide hospitalization trends, the release stated. 

More than 1,400 remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases as of the most recent survey of facilities; 421 of those patients are in intensive-care units.

According to state data, 167,261 cases have been confirmed since March, with more than 30,000 currently active. More than 132,000 infections are considered to be recovered.

The state’s seven-day rolling average reached a record-high for the third day in a row at 2,843 cases per day, according to OSDH data.

The new deaths recorded Friday included two in Tulsa County; further data for Tulsa County was not available at the time of the state report's release.

This story will be updated.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 167,261(+2,921)

Deaths: 1,603 (+15)

Seven-day rolling average: 2,843 (+36)

Hospitalizations: 1,428 (+47)

United States

Confirmed cases: 11,743,780

Deaths: 252,861

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 57,164,742

Deaths: 1,364,959

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

