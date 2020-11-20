COVID-19: Fifteen more deaths, 2,921 new cases reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday reported 2,921 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths related to the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,603.

Pontotoc County reported the death of a man in the 36-49 age group. All other deaths were reported patients 50 or older in Beaver, Caddo, Garvin, Jackson, Kay, Marshall, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Seminole, Stephens, and Tulsa counties.

This week, all 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level for the COVID-19 Alert System, according to a state news release. The agency continues to closely monitor the statewide hospitalization trends, the release stated.

More than 1,400 remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases as of the most recent survey of facilities; 421 of those patients are in intensive-care units.

According to state data, 167,261 cases have been confirmed since March, with more than 30,000 currently active. More than 132,000 infections are considered to be recovered.

The state’s seven-day rolling average reached a record-high for the third day in a row at 2,843 cases per day, according to OSDH data.