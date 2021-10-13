 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Despite reaching weekly case plateau, Oklahoma exceeds U.S. new daily infection rate
breaking

COVID-19: Despite reaching weekly case plateau, Oklahoma exceeds U.S. new daily infection rate

Vaccines (copy)

Vehicles are pictured in line for drive-through vaccinations conducted by Saint Francis Hospital earlier this year.  

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

While Oklahoma may no longer remain in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's red zone for severe levels of viral transmission as hospitalizations and deaths decline, the state is back above the U.S. rate for new infections.

Another 189 Oklahomans were reported dead of COVID-19 in the past seven days — 27 per day on average.

Statewide COVID hospitalizations dropped to 740 from 898 from a week ago, according to the three-day averages released by the state.

A total of 228 patients are in intensive care.

The reduction in hospitalizations was likely due to a reporting lag, not necessarily indicative of a trend, state health officials said. 

In Tulsa County, COVID hospitalizations were reported Wednesday at 205, down from 244 last week.

"COVID is not gone away from Oklahoma at this point even though I see a lot of things that are suggesting we’ve improved a lot," said Dr. Dale Bratzler, who heads the University of Oklahoma’s coronavirus response.

However, Oklahoma is recording an average of about 31 new cases daily per 100,000 population, 10 times more than in early June, Bratzler said.

“We are still at a tenfold higher rate of new cases per day right now than we were the first week of June when cases got so low. So again, this isn’t over yet," he said.

The seven-day average of new cases was at 1,240 on Wednesday.

"The number really has not changed in the past week, so we’ve gone up and down a bit but we’re at the same point today as we were on October 7," Bratzler said. “There are still a lot of people being infected across Oklahoma each day.

"We’re not entirely red for community transmission, which is good, and I think if we see the case counts continue to come down, we’ll see more counties that start to have colors other than red, which may allow us to open up some things or reduce recommendations for things like masks in some settings."

All available vaccines provide a good deal of protection against the delta variant, but health officials still recommend that vaccinated people take precautions to reduce the possibility of transmission. The CDC recommends that all people regardless of vaccination status wear masks indoors in areas of high transmission.

Oklahoma doctors have urged residents who haven’t yet been vaccinated to prioritize talking with their primary care physicians about their specific reasons for hesitancy. No treatment is 100% effective at preventing COVID-19, but those who are vaccinated and become infected most often have less severe illness.

Those who wish to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or find other vaccination opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.

By the numbers

The data below are cumulative as of Wednesday:

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 105,510

Deaths: 1,505

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 629,512

Deaths (CDC): 10,795

Breakthrough cases (deaths): 12,790 (160)

Vaccine doses administered: 4,282,557

United States

Cases: 44,667,636

Deaths: 719,306

Vaccine doses administered: 402,879,650

World

Cases: 239,075,573

Deaths: 4,872,641

Vaccine doses administered: 6,550,688,101

Sources: OSDH, CDC, Johns Hopkins University

