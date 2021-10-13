COVID-19: Despite reaching weekly case plateau, Oklahoma exceeds U.S. new daily infection rate

The seven-day average of new cases was at 1,240 on Wednesday.

"The number really has not changed in the past week, so we’ve gone up and down a bit but we’re at the same point today as we were on October 7," Bratzler said. “There are still a lot of people being infected across Oklahoma each day.

"We’re not entirely red for community transmission, which is good, and I think if we see the case counts continue to come down, we’ll see more counties that start to have colors other than red, which may allow us to open up some things or reduce recommendations for things like masks in some settings."

All available vaccines provide a good deal of protection against the delta variant, but health officials still recommend that vaccinated people take precautions to reduce the possibility of transmission. The CDC recommends that all people regardless of vaccination status wear masks indoors in areas of high transmission.

Oklahoma doctors have urged residents who haven’t yet been vaccinated to prioritize talking with their primary care physicians about their specific reasons for hesitancy. No treatment is 100% effective at preventing COVID-19, but those who are vaccinated and become infected most often have less severe illness.