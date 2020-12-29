COVID-19: Deaths in state exceed 2,400; 22 more deaths reported Tuesday

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the state has exceeded 2,400, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Tuesday.
The health department on Tuesday reported 1,194 new COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths related to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 2,405.
The new deaths included three in Tulsa County — one female in the 65 or older age group and two males in the 65 or older age group; and eight in Oklahoma County — three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 18-35 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, and three males in the 65 or older age group.
Across the state, 1,927 people are hospitalized.
According to state data, 283,781 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 248,748 considered recovered, according to the State Health Department.
Oklahoma and Tulsa counties continue to have the most cases in the state with 56,943 and 47,164 respectively. The number of cases considered recovered in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties is 50,481 and 41,671.
Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Tuesday are:
18-35, 31.91%
36-49, 21.83%
50-64, 19.24%
65+, 14.53%
5-17, 10.66%
0-4, 1.82%
Unknown, 0.01%
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 46,999 (+165)
Deaths: 379 (+3)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 283,781 (+1,194)
Deaths: 2,405 (+22)
United States
Confirmed cases: 19,334,975
Deaths: 335,623
Confirmed cases: 81,508,329
Deaths: 1,779,189
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
