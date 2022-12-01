COVID-19 deaths data from 2021 revised for Oklahoma

Oklahoma health officials have completed a survey of COVID-19 case information that aligns the state's 2021 death toll more closely with federal data.

“Our team has worked to do thorough investigations into Oklahoma death certificates where COVID-19 is listed,” state epidemiologist Jolianne Stone said in a statement. “We utilize multiple data points, like the death certificates and the national case definition, to make sure we are categorizing a death appropriately.”

As a result of the Oklahoma State Department of Health's epidemiological investigations, 267 COVID-19 deaths and 1,354 cases are being added to the 2021 data, a news release states. Those deaths already have been counted in the CDC's provisional death toll, OSDH said.

COVID-19 is now the third-leading cause of death in the U.S., Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart pointed out in a City Council meeting Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control on Thursday reported 17,271 Oklahomans have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic started. The CDC requires states to submit reconciled COVID-19 data including cases and deaths, which OSDH said will be reflected in next week's epidemiology report.

Other data points on the upcoming epidemiology report will show revisions including age, sex and race "due to the OSDH team conducting data quality assurance to have the most accurate data to evaluate the effect of COVID-19 over the past few years."

About 60% of Oklahomans have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Aaron Wendelboe, former state epidemiologist, said of the Tuesday that of the 88 Oklahomans who died of COVID-19 in the past four weeks, 65 might have been prevented if they had been vaccinated.

