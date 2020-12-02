COVID-19: Death toll rises by 54 as record numbers also hospitalized, in ICUs across Oklahoma

The death toll COVID-19 has exacted on Oklahomans rose by 54 on Wednesday as record numbers of patients also remained hospitalized and in ICU beds across the state.

A total of 1,782 patients remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected infections, according to the most recent survey of facilities. Of those, 475 are in intensive care. Both figures represent all-time highs in the state since the pandemic began.

The state reported 2,859 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 202,341 cases that have been confirmed across the state since March.

Tulsa County saw an additional 425 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 34,288 infections confirmed since March. Nine additional deaths were reported among Tulsa County patients; 15 were Oklahoma County residents.

The 54 newly reported fatalities stretch from Oct. 24 to Nov. 30, with 37 since Nov. 26. According to a release, 47 were 65 or older, and one was a Wagoner County man age 18-35.

According to state data, 29,624 infections are currently active across the state, and 170,905 cases are considered recovered.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.