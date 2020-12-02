COVID-19: Death toll rises by 54 as record numbers also hospitalized, in ICUs across Oklahoma

The death toll COVID-19 has exacted on Oklahomans rose by 54 on Wednesday as record numbers of patients also remained hospitalized and in ICU beds across the state.
A total of 1,782 patients remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected infections, according to the most recent survey of facilities. Of those, 475 are in intensive care. Both figures represent all-time highs in the state since the pandemic began.
The state reported 2,859 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 202,341 cases that have been confirmed across the state since March.
Tulsa County saw an additional 425 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 34,288 infections confirmed since March. Nine additional deaths were reported among Tulsa County patients; 15 were Oklahoma County residents.
The 54 newly reported fatalities stretch from Oct. 24 to Nov. 30, with 37 since Nov. 26. According to a release, 47 were 65 or older, and one was a Wagoner County man age 18-35.
According to state data, 29,624 infections are currently active across the state, and 170,905 cases are considered recovered.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
A Tulsa ER doctor says he's frustrated so many are not following protocols when they’ve been exposed or infected: “People will be three or four days into this and take a test and it’s negative and think they’re done."
As Tulsa hit the third tier of Oklahoma's hospital surge plan over Thanksgiving, health care leaders are incredulous that such levels have been reached here, putting an ever-increasing strain on COVID-19 wards and workers while the numbers just keep rising.
“In the past, if a student had tested positive for COVID-19, any students who interacted with the case — up to the entire class — would have been required to move to distance learning for 14 days,” an official said.