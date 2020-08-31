COVID-19: Death toll reaches 800 in Oklahoma with 713 new cases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 713 new COVID-19 cases and one more death from the virus on Monday.
Across the state, 570 remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. The death toll for Oklahoma is 800 with 58,733 cases since March.
This story will be updated. Check tulsaworld.com for more.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. today.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 13,233
Deaths: 132
7-day rolling average: 120
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 58,733 (+713)
Deaths: 800 (+1)
Active cases: 8,749 (+461)
Seven-day rolling average: 744 (+51)
Current hospitalizations/total: 570/4,821
United States
Confirmed cases: 6,002,615
Deaths: 183,203
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 25,259,201
Deaths: 847,107
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
