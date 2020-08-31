 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Death toll reaches 800 in Oklahoma with 713 new cases
COVID-19: Death toll reaches 800 in Oklahoma with 713 new cases

  • Updated
COVID-19 update

 

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 713 new COVID-19 cases and one more death from the virus on Monday.

Across the state, 570 remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. The death toll for Oklahoma is 800 with 58,733 cases since March.

This story will be updated. Check tulsaworld.com for more.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. today.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 13,233

Deaths: 132

7-day rolling average: 120

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 58,733 (+713)

Deaths: 800 (+1)

Active cases: 8,749 (+461)

Seven-day rolling average: 744 (+51)

Current hospitalizations/total: 570/4,821

United States

Confirmed cases: 6,002,615

Deaths: 183,203

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 25,259,201

Deaths: 847,107

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

