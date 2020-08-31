COVID-19: Death toll reaches 800 in Oklahoma; 713 new cases reported

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 713 new COVID-19 cases and one more death from the virus on Monday.
Across the state, 570 people remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. The death toll for Oklahoma has reached 800, and a total of 58,733 cases have been reported since March.
Among the patients from Tulsa County, 11,589 are considered recovered. As of Friday, 233 Tulsa County patients were hospitalized as of Friday, and 1,512 residents had active cases.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 13,233
Deaths: 132
7-day rolling average: 120
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 58,733 (+713)
Deaths: 800 (+1)
Active cases: 8,749 (+461)
Seven-day rolling average: 744 (+51)
Current hospitalizations/total: 570/4,821
United States
Confirmed cases: 6,002,615
Deaths: 183,203
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 25,259,201
Deaths: 847,107
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Gallery: COVID-19 basics