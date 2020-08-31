 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: Death toll reaches 800 in Oklahoma; 713 new cases reported
top story

COVID-19: Death toll reaches 800 in Oklahoma; 713 new cases reported

  • Updated
Only $5 for 5 months
COVID-19 update

 

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 713 new COVID-19 cases and one more death from the virus on Monday.

Across the state, 570 people remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. The death toll for Oklahoma has reached 800, and a total of 58,733 cases have been reported since March.

Among the patients from Tulsa County, 11,589 are considered recovered. As of Friday, 233 Tulsa County patients were hospitalized as of Friday, and 1,512 residents had active cases.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 13,233

Deaths: 132

7-day rolling average: 120

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 58,733 (+713)

Deaths: 800 (+1)

Active cases: 8,749 (+461)

Seven-day rolling average: 744 (+51)

Current hospitalizations/total: 570/4,821

United States

Confirmed cases: 6,002,615

Deaths: 183,203

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 25,259,201

Deaths: 847,107

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Gallery: COVID-19 basics

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News