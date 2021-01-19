COVID-19: Death toll passes 3,000 in Oklahoma as 43 more fatal cases reported

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,558 new COVID-19 cases and 43 more deaths related to the virus.

An average of 2,988 new infections are being confirmed daily across Oklahoma, along with an average of 33 deaths daily.

A total of 3,037 Oklahomans have died from the virus since March.

Five Tulsa County patients 50 or older were among the state’s recently reported deaths. All others were reported in patients 50 or older from Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garfield, Grady, Jackson, Logan, Marshall, Mayes, Murray, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Oklahoma, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Stephens, Wagoner, Washington and Woodward counties.

The state's cumulative case total now numbers 358,374, with 319,201 patients considered recovered as of Tuesday. A total of 36,136 cases remain active, according to state data.

Across the state, 1,742 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized as of the most recent survey of facilities.