Seven more Oklahomans have died with COVID-19, according to state health officials, bringing the death toll to 600.
In Friday's reporting from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 854 new infections were confirmed for a total of 42,255 cases since March.
Across the state 561 patients are hospitalized, according to state data Friday.
A Tulsa County resident 65 or older was among the seven deaths reported Friday; others in Creek, Okfuskee, Oklahoma and Stephens Counties were patients 50 or older.
New COVID-19 infections were confirmed in 166 Tulsa County residents; 106 cases have been fatal for Tulsa County residents. Of 10,135 cases confirmed for the county since March, 8,620 are considered recovered.
