The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 168 additional COVID-19 cases and one death Monday, but warned both those and Sunday's numbers are "low and do not reflect real-time data."
The lone additional death, reportedly a Tulsa County woman older than 65, was not identified as COVID-19 related in the last 24 hours.
Both Monday and Sunday's announced case numbers were reportedly low because of "technical data entry issues," according to a news release.
"Case counts for Sunday, July 19 and Monday, July 20 are low and do not reflect real-time data. ... Oklahomans who receive a positive test result through a State lab will continue to be promptly notified and connected to contract tracing efforts," the release states.
The health department also announced it will begin sending text messages in addition to phone calls as part of contact tracing efforts for those potentially exposed to the virus.