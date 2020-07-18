Related Content

Confirmed cases and deaths related to COVID-19 in Oklahoma continue rise after state health officials on Saturday reported 916 infections and six new deaths. 

The concerning trend comes on the heels of the state compiling more than 5,600 cases within the last week.  

Since the start in early March, there have been 25,056 cumulative cases and 451 deaths, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.

Information regarding the latest deaths will not be made available until Monday. 

Across the state, 547 COVID-19 patients are reported as hospitalized.

There were 246 new confirmed cases reported in Tulsa County. The county has had a cumulative 6,243 cases and 83 deaths. Tulsa County currently has 1,372 active cases.  

The state’s rolling seven-day average for new cases has climbed again, to a new high of 754.

The new rolling average high in Oklahoma comes as several municipalities mull mask mandates to slow spread of the virus. Tulsa city officials voted Thursday to implement a mask ordinance. Oklahoma City officials approved on Friday a similar measure.   

COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so public health officials encourage people to wear a mask or cloth face covering and to stay at least 6 feet from people who don’t live with them.

Masks are vital when social distancing is difficult. A snug fit that covers the mouth and nose is the most effective, according to public health officials. A cloth face mask curtails the amount of respiratory droplets that escape from the wearer, preventing the unknowing spread of the virus.

Health experts have previously said wearing a mask can also help to serve as a reminder to be aware of social distancing guidelines.

In addition, people should avoid being in group or mass gatherings.

Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use of hand sanitizer also can help prevent the spread of the disease, health experts say.

Those seeking to be tested for COVID-19 may find resources on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website, where testing sites are listed by county.

