...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES 105 TO NEAR 109 EXPECTED THIS
AFTERNOON.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TODAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
Confirmed cases and deaths related to COVID-19 in Oklahoma continue rise after state health officials on Saturday reported 916 infections and six new deaths.
The concerning trend comes on the heels of the state compiling more than 5,600 cases within the last week.
Since the start in early March, there have been 25,056 cumulative cases and 451 deaths, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.
Information regarding the latest deaths will not be made available until Monday.
Across the state, 547 COVID-19 patients are reported as hospitalized.
There were 246 new confirmed cases reported in Tulsa County. The county has had a cumulative 6,243 cases and 83 deaths. Tulsa County currently has 1,372 active cases.
The state’s rolling seven-day average for new cases has climbed again, to a new high of 754.
The new rolling average high in Oklahoma comes as several municipalities mull mask mandates to slow spread of the virus. Tulsa city officials voted Thursday to implement a mask ordinance. Oklahoma City officials approved on Friday a similar measure.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so public health officials encourage people to wear a mask or cloth face covering and to stay at least 6 feet from people who don’t live with them.
Masks are vital when social distancing is difficult. A snug fit that covers the mouth and nose is the most effective, according to public health officials. A cloth face mask curtails the amount of respiratory droplets that escape from the wearer, preventing the unknowing spread of the virus.
Health experts have previously said wearing a mask can also help to serve as a reminder to be aware of social distancing guidelines.
In addition, people should avoid being in group or mass gatherings.
Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use of hand sanitizer also can help prevent the spread of the disease, health experts say.