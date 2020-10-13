COVID-19 cases again on upward trend in county; additional measures to be discussed

The mayor said that other municipalities or Gov. Kevin Stitt should pass a mask mandate, noting that Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. also recently laid out reasons for statewide masking.

"I think a lot of the hospitalizations that we're seeing right now are a factor of us not having the level of mask compliance in other communities that you would see here in Tulsa," Bynum said.

There have been 19,473 confirmed cases cumulatively in Tulsa County as of Wednesday, with 180 deaths. There were 2,148 active cases, a record over the 2,112 on Saturday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases was 184, below the peak of 240 on Aug. 1.

Dart said he feels Tulsa County hospitals are “in good shape" but that it won’t last if people don’t practice the three Ws: wear a mask, physically distance and wash your hands.

He noted that Tuesday in Tulsa there were 33 ICU beds available, as well as 133 medical-surgical beds. As of Monday's data, he said, there were about 183 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulsa County.

“At this juncture we're in good shape; we're in good shape as far as staffing," Dart said. "But if people don't continue to be vigilant, of course it will be something for us to be worried about because this is what happens when we're not being safe."