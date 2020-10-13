COVID-19 cases again on upward trend in county; additional measures to be discussed

Tulsa health officials are all but certain the county will surpass a milestone Wednesday when cumulatively 3% of the county’s population will have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Bruce Dart, Tulsa Health Department’s executive director, acknowledged the grim milestone will be reached Wednesday unless the county sees less than 27 new cases reported. He noted that 1% of the population had tested positive by July 20 and 2% by Aug. 20.
“We know the true number of cases in Tulsa County is much more than the number of confirmed positive test results, but this is a milestone,” Dart said.
Dart noted that the county’s 14-day, 30-day and 60-day trends all are increasing, as well as its seven-day rolling average of daily cases. The county is about where it was before the large spike in cases in July, which prompted the city’s mask mandate.
In September, Dart said, the five highest risk settings with most associated cases in order were: K-12 schools; health care; food service facilities; long-term care facilities and nursing homes; and dorms and college housing.
He said October is showing a similar breakdown, except correctional facilities now are in the top three after the Tulsa County jail outbreak was announced Tuesday.
“The data is clear that wearing a mask, watching our distance and washing our hands remain the best defense to slow the spread of COVID-19," Dart said. "Let's be proactive, don't wait until our hospitals are full to take action.
"Let's take action now. Let's work together to protect our most vulnerable, and let's follow all these simple steps — these easily doable steps — to keep safe."
Mayor G.T. Bynum said he isn’t comfortable with the level of hospitalizations occurring, so he’s going to visit with Dart, hospital administrators and city councilors about the potential for additional local measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"The level of hospitalizations that I'm seeing, especially over the last week where we're getting to, is not a safe level for us as a city," Bynum said. "As I've said before, I think here in Tulsa the citizens of Tulsa have taken several steps to address that, which haven't been embraced by other communities in Tulsa County."
Bynum said he isn't comfortable with the hospitalization rate but that he wants better insight into and understanding of the situation before potentially taking action. He said he doesn’t have a timeline or specific details to share at this point but that “I’m fairly certain that something has to change” because of the upward trends.
He highlighted that the city's mask ordinance drove down cases and hospitalizations from a rapidly escalating peak in late July and early August, but the past two or three weeks have revealed a steady increase in cases and hospitalizations in Tulsa.
The mayor said that other municipalities or Gov. Kevin Stitt should pass a mask mandate, noting that Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. also recently laid out reasons for statewide masking.
"I think a lot of the hospitalizations that we're seeing right now are a factor of us not having the level of mask compliance in other communities that you would see here in Tulsa," Bynum said.
There have been 19,473 confirmed cases cumulatively in Tulsa County as of Wednesday, with 180 deaths. There were 2,148 active cases, a record over the 2,112 on Saturday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases was 184, below the peak of 240 on Aug. 1.
Dart said he feels Tulsa County hospitals are “in good shape" but that it won’t last if people don’t practice the three Ws: wear a mask, physically distance and wash your hands.
He noted that Tuesday in Tulsa there were 33 ICU beds available, as well as 133 medical-surgical beds. As of Monday's data, he said, there were about 183 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulsa County.
“At this juncture we're in good shape; we're in good shape as far as staffing," Dart said. "But if people don't continue to be vigilant, of course it will be something for us to be worried about because this is what happens when we're not being safe."
On Friday, four ZIP codes turned red, according to THD’s hazard map. One of them, 74103, is because of an outbreak at the Tulsa County jail.
Dart said his team needs another couple of days to comb through data from the other three red zones — 74050, 74131, 74134 — to try to figure out what is happening.
Featured video
Gallery: COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
Corey Jones
918-581-8359
Twitter: @JonesingToWrite
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.