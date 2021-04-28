COVID-19: Case counts, hospitalizations remain largely stable in Oklahoma

The state’s weekly new case count of COVID-19 patients saw a minimal increase this week while Tulsa County’s numbers appear to be leveling out.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that 1,679 new cases were confirmed across the state within the one-week period that ended Saturday, bringing the seven-day rolling average of new cases to 240.
Tulsa County reported 278 new cases; a figure that appears to be leveling out after slightly increasing every week prior since the total bottomed out four months ago. The region’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is now 39.
Hospitalizations reflected a similar pattern from the state to the county.
A total of 192 virus patients remained hospitalized across the state on Tuesday, the most recent data available, including 57 patients in ICU beds.
Tulsa County houses 57 of those patients, with 19 in ICU beds.
Occupancy rates at hospitals across the state remain in the green zone, or lowest level, of OSDH’s hospital surge plan.
The state reported 6,788 cumulative COVID-19 deaths confirmed through investigation on Wednesday, including the deaths of 11 Tulsa County residents.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics reported 8,243 cumulative COVID deaths in Oklahoma on Wednesday, using numbers gathered only from death certificates.
A total of 447,642 cases had been confirmed in the state Wednesday since March 2020, with 74,049 of those occurring in Tulsa County residents.
More than 430,000 Oklahoma patients are considered to be recovered, according to OSDH data, and 10,396 cases remained active in the state Saturday. Nearly 1,100 cases remained active in Tulsa County, according to state data.
Also as of Saturday, the state had administered more than 2.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. About 985,400 Oklahomans have completed their vaccinations, and about 1.2 million have received at least one dose, according to OSDH.
Those interested in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or find other vaccination opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below is current as of Wednesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 74,049
Deaths: 1,033
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 447,642
Deaths (CDC): 8,243
United States
Confirmed cases: 32,184,696
Deaths: 573,536
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 148,894,033
Deaths: 3,139,309
Sources: OSDH, CDC, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
