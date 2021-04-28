COVID-19: Case counts, hospitalizations remain largely stable in Oklahoma

The state’s weekly new case count of COVID-19 patients saw a minimal increase this week while Tulsa County’s numbers appear to be leveling out.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that 1,679 new cases were confirmed across the state within the one-week period that ended Saturday, bringing the seven-day rolling average of new cases to 240.

Tulsa County reported 278 new cases; a figure that appears to be leveling out after slightly increasing every week prior since the total bottomed out four months ago. The region’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is now 39.

Hospitalizations reflected a similar pattern from the state to the county.

A total of 192 virus patients remained hospitalized across the state on Tuesday, the most recent data available, including 57 patients in ICU beds.

Tulsa County houses 57 of those patients, with 19 in ICU beds.

Occupancy rates at hospitals across the state remain in the green zone, or lowest level, of OSDH’s hospital surge plan.

The state reported 6,788 cumulative COVID-19 deaths confirmed through investigation on Wednesday, including the deaths of 11 Tulsa County residents.