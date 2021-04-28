 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: Case counts, hospitalizations remain largely stable in Oklahoma
0 comments
top story

COVID-19: Case counts, hospitalizations remain largely stable in Oklahoma

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CVstock.jpg

Related Content

‘I lost who I was’: COVID-19 survivors suffering long-term effects find hope, healing in focused recovery clinics

The state’s weekly new case count of COVID-19 patients saw a minimal increase this week while Tulsa County’s numbers appear to be leveling out. 

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that 1,679 new cases were confirmed across the state within the one-week period that ended Saturday, bringing the seven-day rolling average of new cases to 240. 

Tulsa County reported 278 new cases; a figure that appears to be leveling out after slightly increasing every week prior since the total bottomed out four months ago. The region’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is now 39.

Hospitalizations reflected a similar pattern from the state to the county. 

A total of 192 virus patients remained hospitalized across the state on Tuesday, the most recent data available, including 57 patients in ICU beds.

Tulsa County houses 57 of those patients, with 19 in ICU beds.

Occupancy rates at hospitals across the state remain in the green zone, or lowest level, of OSDH’s hospital surge plan.

The state reported 6,788 cumulative COVID-19 deaths confirmed through investigation on Wednesday, including the deaths of 11 Tulsa County residents.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics reported 8,243 cumulative COVID deaths in Oklahoma on Wednesday, using numbers gathered only from death certificates.

A total of 447,642 cases had been confirmed in the state Wednesday since March 2020, with 74,049 of those occurring in Tulsa County residents.

More than 430,000 Oklahoma patients are considered to be recovered, according to OSDH data, and 10,396 cases remained active in the state Saturday. Nearly 1,100 cases remained active in Tulsa County, according to state data.

Also as of Saturday, the state had administered more than 2.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. About 985,400 Oklahomans have completed their vaccinations, and about 1.2 million have received at least one dose, according to OSDH.

Those interested in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or find other vaccination opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below is current as of Wednesday. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 74,049

Deaths: 1,033

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 447,642

Deaths (CDC): 8,243

United States

Confirmed cases: 32,184,696

Deaths: 573,536

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 148,894,033

Deaths: 3,139,309

Sources: OSDH, CDC, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Featured video:

Community vaccination center opens at TCC Northeast Campus
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police video: Calif. man dies after knee on back

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Oklahoma's President Donald J. Trump Highway still on track
Local News

Oklahoma's President Donald J. Trump Highway still on track

  • Updated

The designation for a stretch of U.S. 287 from Boise City in the western end of the Panhandle to the Texas line was included in the annual road-and-bridge-naming bill passed by the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Thursday — although Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, did try to throw up a roadblock.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News