COVID-19: Average of new cases tops 4,000 in Oklahoma; 14 more deaths reported
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Average of new cases tops 4,000 in Oklahoma; 14 more deaths reported

  • Updated
COVID-19 update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 3,885 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths related to the virus.

For a second straight day of reporting, the state’s seven-day average of daily cases reached a new high; at 4,068, the rolling average topped 4,000 for the first time Monday.

The death toll has risen to 2,775 across Oklahoma, with two from Tulsa County among recently reported fatal cases. Other fatalities were reported from Cleveland, Logan, Oklahoma, Pushmataha and Stephens counties; all were 50 or older.

Across the state 1,763 patients with COVID-19 remained hospitalized Sunday, the most recent survey of facilities. Oklahoma is tied for No. 2 in the nation with a high rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 54,764 (+648)

Deaths: 457 (+2)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 335,247 (+3,885)

Deaths: 2,774 (+14)

United States

Confirmed cases: 22,429,685

Deaths: 374,521

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 90,435,754

Deaths: 1,938,004

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

