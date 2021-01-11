COVID-19: Average of new cases tops 4,000 in Oklahoma; 14 more deaths reported

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 3,885 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths related to the virus.
For a second straight day of reporting, the state’s seven-day average of daily cases reached a new high; at 4,068, the rolling average topped 4,000 for the first time Monday.
The death toll has risen to 2,775 across Oklahoma, with two from Tulsa County among recently reported fatal cases. Other fatalities were reported from Cleveland, Logan, Oklahoma, Pushmataha and Stephens counties; all were 50 or older.
Across the state 1,763 patients with COVID-19 remained hospitalized Sunday, the most recent survey of facilities. Oklahoma is tied for No. 2 in the nation with a high rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 54,764 (+648)
Deaths: 457 (+2)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 335,247 (+3,885)
Deaths: 2,774 (+14)
United States
Confirmed cases: 22,429,685
Deaths: 374,521
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 90,435,754
Deaths: 1,938,004
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Video: Vaccines bring crowds to line up at Tulsa Fairgrounds
Mourning COVID-19 deaths: These are some of the Oklahomans we lost in 2020
Debbie Rusher, EMSA paramedic
Dr. Yee Se Ong
Pam Rask, Tulsa Health Department
Jimmy's Egg pioneer Loc Van Le
Oklahoma education advocate Melvin Todd
Former longtime Oklahoma City pastor Nick Harris
Jerad Lindsey, Tulsa FOP chairman
Oklahoma City preservation leader Bill Gumerson
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Jeff Sewell
Tulsa Public Schools electrician Michael Angelo
Former Jenks East Elementary teacher Sandy Majors
QT employee Israel Sauz
State's first COVID-19 death
Ditch the feeling of disconnection by being in the know.
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine