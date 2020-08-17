Five Bixby Public Schools teachers are under quarantine after the district learned an instructor at North Intermediate School tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Rob Miller says the district found out over the weekend about the test result after the sixth-grade teacher was exhibiting mild symptoms. In response, five of the teacher’s colleagues who were in close contact with her are under quarantine.
“They’ve all been sent home,” Miller said. “We had to notify people on Sunday afternoon that an entire grade level team at one of our schools is going to be teaching remotely from home students who are physically in their classrooms.”
A substitute is being placed in each classroom, and quarantined teachers will teach students through videoconferencing, according to Miller.
