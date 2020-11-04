 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Another hospitalizations high reached as 17 more die in Oklahoma
  • Updated
A record 1,026 patients are hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Seventeen more Oklahomans have died, and 1,246 new infections confirmed, as of Wednesday reports.

Among recently reported fatalities was an Oklahoma County man age 18-35.

State health officials report 127,772 cases have been confirmed since March and 1,392 Oklahomans have died from the disease. More than 110,000 infected cases have recovered, and 15,927 infections remain active.

Other fatal cases were reported of patients 50 or older from Beckham, Bryan, Cleveland, Creek, Delaware, Grady, LeFlore, Mayes, McClain, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie and Tulsa counties.

The new cases reported Wednesday include 198 in Tulsa County.

As of the most recent survey of state facilities, 349 of hospitalized Oklahomans are in the ICU. Hospitalization numbers may later be revised.

The previous high for hospitalizations, patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, was 974 on Nov. 2, with 336 in ICU beds.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 23,351 (+198)

Deaths: 219 (+1)

Seven-day new case rolling average: 204 (+15)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 127,772 (+1,246)

Deaths: 1,392 (+17)

Hospitalizations: 1,026 (+52)

Active cases: 15,927 (+10)

Seven-day new case rolling average: 1,231 (+72)

United States

Confirmed cases: 9,394,282

Deaths: 232,742

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 47,656,015

Deaths: 1,217,540

COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

