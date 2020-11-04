COVID-19: Another hospitalizations high reached as 17 more die in Oklahoma

A record 1,026 patients are hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Seventeen more Oklahomans have died, and 1,246 new infections confirmed, as of Wednesday reports.

Among recently reported fatalities was an Oklahoma County man age 18-35.

State health officials report 127,772 cases have been confirmed since March and 1,392 Oklahomans have died from the disease. More than 110,000 infected cases have recovered, and 15,927 infections remain active.

Other fatal cases were reported of patients 50 or older from Beckham, Bryan, Cleveland, Creek, Delaware, Grady, LeFlore, Mayes, McClain, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie and Tulsa counties.

The new cases reported Wednesday include 198 in Tulsa County.

As of the most recent survey of state facilities, 349 of hospitalized Oklahomans are in the ICU. Hospitalization numbers may later be revised.

The previous high for hospitalizations, patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, was 974 on Nov. 2, with 336 in ICU beds.