COVID-19: 'Alarming' surge in coronavirus cases continue after state reports record 4,741 confirmed infections
Coronavirus

COVID-19: 'Alarming' surge in coronavirus cases continue after state reports record 4,741 confirmed infections

The Oklahoma Department of Health reported the state's highest daily total yet that prompted officials to describe the growing surge as alarming after 4,741 new, confirmed cases were logged Saturday. 

“Today’s significant rise in COVID-19 case numbers is alarming and we call on all Oklahomans to take immediate action to slow the spread of the coronavirus," Dr. Lance Frye, state commissioner of health said in a statement.

The state’s death toll rose to 1,439, including Tulsa, Cleveland, Garfield, Jackson, Lincoln, Oklahoma, Rogers and Washita counties; all 50 and older. None of the 9 recorded deaths Saturday occurred in the last 24 hours.   

Oklahoma's current seven-day average also rose to 1,961, with the state averaging 14.4 deaths per day. 

Frye said the state's latest reporting included a backlog resulting from continued transition from a manual to electronic reporting system at several labs. Saturday's numbers, Frye said, "likely also contains some duplicated cases," which will be corrected Sunday. 

"We know the daily case count alone doesn’t tell the full story," he said. "We will continue to look at the 7-day average of cases, percent positivity, hospitalizations and the nature of transmission so we can see the complete picture. The number today adds to a continued upward trend that we are monitoring closely. Additional actions will be taken should this trend continue."

In response to the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Kevin Stitt urged Oklahomans to remain vigilant in curbing spread of a virus that has not shown any signs of slowing down.  

“It is clear that this virus continues to spread through rural and urban communities across Oklahoma and the United States," Stitt said in a news release. "Throughout the history of our state, Oklahomans have taken pride in caring for our neighbors during times of trouble. Now, more than ever, I am asking each Oklahoman to do the right thing and protect their families, neighbors and those who are most vulnerable."

Stitt, who has repeatedly said he will not issue a statewide mask mandate despite overtures from state health officials and even the White House Coronavirus Task Force, reminded residents to continue practice personal mitigation measures. 

"Keep washing your hands frequently, watch your distance from others, and wear a mask when social distancing isn’t possible or visiting indoor public places," he said. "You have heard me say these things before, but we need everyone to take these actions seriously. They work."

As of the most recent survey of state facilities, 326 hospitalized Oklahomans were in the ICU, representing 93% of available beds. Down from the records set earlier this week, 1,025 patients were in hospital facilities across the state with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.

State health officials report 136,492 cases have been confirmed since March. 

Tulsa remains in the first tier of the state hospital surge plan with 12.8% of hospitalizations being COVID-19 patients.

Nine Tulsa County ZIP codes were listed as at severe risk for COVID-19 exposure in the latest Tulsa Health Department hazard map, released Friday.

ZIP codes in the red — or severe — category included 74134, 74119, 47103, 74104, 74050, 74021 (which includes Collinsville), 74033 (which includes Glenpool), 74008 (which includes Bixby) and 74011 (which includes southern Broken Arrow).

Red on THD’s map signifies “severe and uncontrolled” COVID-19 spread, meaning “outbreaks are present and worsening.”

Orange is high risk; yellow is moderate risk; and green is low risk. The latest update had 28 Tulsa County ZIP codes in orange and four in yellow. One — 74131 — was shown in green.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 23,983 (+327) as of 11/6

Deaths: 226 (+1)

Seven-day new case rolling average: 238 (+16) as of 11/6

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 136,492 (+4,741)

Deaths: 1,429 (+16)

Hospitalizations: 1,025 (-30) as of 11/6

Active cases: 17,095 (+1,140)

Seven-day new case rolling average: 1,961 

United States

Confirmed cases: 10,111,555

Deaths: 242,670

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 50,022,190

Deaths: 1,253,703

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

