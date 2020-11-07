COVID-19: 'Alarming' surge in coronavirus cases continue after state reports record 4,741 confirmed infections

In response to the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Kevin Stitt urged Oklahomans to remain vigilant in curbing spread of a virus that has not shown any signs of slowing down.

“It is clear that this virus continues to spread through rural and urban communities across Oklahoma and the United States," Stitt said in a news release. "Throughout the history of our state, Oklahomans have taken pride in caring for our neighbors during times of trouble. Now, more than ever, I am asking each Oklahoman to do the right thing and protect their families, neighbors and those who are most vulnerable."

Stitt, who has repeatedly said he will not issue a statewide mask mandate despite overtures from state health officials and even the White House Coronavirus Task Force, reminded residents to continue practice personal mitigation measures.

"Keep washing your hands frequently, watch your distance from others, and wear a mask when social distancing isn’t possible or visiting indoor public places," he said. "You have heard me say these things before, but we need everyone to take these actions seriously. They work."