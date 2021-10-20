COVID-19: Active cases continue to fall as state death total nears federal reporting

Active cases of COVID-19 are down more than 52% from about a month ago, while the death toll reported by Oklahoma health authorities has jumped week-over-week due to a federal reporting change.

According to a report Wednesday from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 10,540 Oklahomans have died of COVID-19. The change in reporting brings the state's COVID casualty count closer to that listed by the Centers for Disease Control’s National Center for Health Statistics: 11,010.

The discrepancy in the death toll reported by the state and that from the CDC has been cut in half through a data reconciliation process, according to a news release.

The surge of COVID-19 started by the delta variant this summer continues to wane, with the seven-day rolling average for new cases back down to about 1,000 per week.

The seven-day average of new cases was at 1,035 on Wednesday.

Statewide COVID hospitalizations dropped to 594 from 780 from a week ago, according to the three-day averages released by the state.