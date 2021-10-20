COVID-19: Active cases continue to fall as state death total nears federal reporting

Active cases of COVID-19 are down more than 52% from about a month ago, while the death toll reported by Oklahoma health authorities has jumped week-over-week due to a federal reporting change.
According to a report Wednesday from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 10,540 Oklahomans have died of COVID-19. The change in reporting brings the state's COVID casualty count closer to that listed by the Centers for Disease Control’s National Center for Health Statistics: 11,010.
The discrepancy in the death toll reported by the state and that from the CDC has been cut in half through a data reconciliation process, according to a news release.
The surge of COVID-19 started by the delta variant this summer continues to wane, with the seven-day rolling average for new cases back down to about 1,000 per week.
The seven-day average of new cases was at 1,035 on Wednesday.
Statewide COVID hospitalizations dropped to 594 from 780 from a week ago, according to the three-day averages released by the state.
A total of 198 patients are in intensive care.
In Tulsa County, COVID hospitalizations were reported Wednesday at 188, down from 205 last week.
Vaccinated people are urged to continue to take precautions to reduce the possibility of transmission, with Oklahoma still considered an area of high transmission under CDC guidance.
Oklahoma doctors have urged residents who haven’t yet been vaccinated to prioritize talking with their primary care physicians about their specific reasons for hesitancy. No treatment is 100% effective at preventing COVID-19, but those who are vaccinated and become infected most often have less severe illness.
Those who wish to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or find other vaccination opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
By the numbers
The data below are cumulative as of Wednesday:
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 106,577
Deaths: 1,570
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 635,447
Deaths (CDC): 11,010
Breakthrough cases (deaths): 12,790 (160) (as of Oct. 14)
Vaccine doses administered: 4,344,486
United States
Cases: 44,667,636
Deaths: 719,306
Vaccine doses administered: 409,438,987
World
Cases: 242,752,590
Deaths: 4,936,712
Vaccine doses administered: 6,720,151,383
Sources: OSDH, CDC, Johns Hopkins University