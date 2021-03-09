COVID-19: Active cases continue decline; Oklahoma releases total confirmed deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 270 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, marking the 12th consecutive day the state reported fewer than 1,000 new cases daily.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 633 — up from Monday's lowest recorded average since mid-July of 611, according to OSDH data.

OSDH reported 429,432 cases have been confirmed across the state in the same time period, with 413,094 cases considered recovered. A total of 11,637 cases remained active Tuesday as the metric continued a descent from mid-January.

Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had tallied 7,299 deaths involving COVID-19 in the state since March 2020, according to the agency's National Center for Health Statistics.

The state's updated total of COVID-19 deaths confirmed through investigation is 4,701. The state has said the metric will be updated weekly as the CDC's numbers, based on death certificates, are updated daily.

A total of 333 patients remained hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the most recent data available, with 91 in ICU beds. The ICU COVID-19 patient count has not been that low since late June, and neither have total hospitalizations since early July.