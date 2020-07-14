...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY WITH
HEAT INDEX VALUES CLIMBING INTO THE 105 TO 110 DEGREE RANGE
THIS AFTERNOON.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. >>TO REDUCE RISK DURING
OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION
RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR
CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED
TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL
911.
&&
State health officials on Tuesday reported another single-day high for new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.
There were 993 new, confirmed cases of the potentially deadly disease, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data. Each new case represents one unique individual, regardless of how many times they have been tested or received positive results, a Tulsa Health Department spokeswoman said.
Officials in Gov. Kevin Stitt's office and at the Oklahoma State Department of Health did not return requests for comment Tuesday. Stitt has remained resolute in not mandating masks in public. However, mask mandates have been implemented or are being considered in cities around the state.
Mayor G.T. Bynum announced last week that an ordinance for face masks would be introduced to the city council this week. Masks and cloth face coverings are a preventative measure encouraged by health experts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"The mask mandate is not the last option," Bynum said during a COVID-19 briefing on July 8. "The last option is to start rolling back and ultimately going back to shelter-in-place, like we were a few months ago.
"The mask is the interim measure."
Bynum said he was hopeful to have the ordinance to the city council by Wednesday, July 15. Municipalities are instating mask requirements across the state, including Norman and Stillwater. Councilors in Oklahoma City also are evaluating ordinances requiring face coverings in most public places.
Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation President Stephen Prescott, M.D., said in a statement that masks simply serve as a way to protect fellow Oklahomans.
“If we wear masks in large enough numbers, it greatly reduces the spread of the virus,” said Prescott, a physician and medical researcher. “That’s not a political statement. That is a medically proven fact."
In Tulsa County on Tuesday, state health officials reported 181 new COVID-19 cases. The county's 7-day rolling average was slightly tempered to 155, down 11 from the previous day. The state's 7-day rolling average as of Tuesday was 645, another new high.
Two of the latest deaths were in Tulsa County. One was a woman in the 18-35 age group. The other was a man in the 50-64 age group. A McCurtain County man and an Oklahoma County woman, both older than 65, also died recently from the disease, according to state health officials. Further details about the recently reported deaths in Tulsa County were not immediately available.
There have been 428 COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma since late March, and 21,738 confirmed cases since early March.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so public health officials encourage people to wear a mask or cloth face covering and to stay at least 6 feet from people who don’t live with them.
OMRF immunologist Eliza Chakravarty, M.D., said masks can serve another valuable function.
“Wearing a mask helps remind you to follow social distancing rules and generally keeps you more aware," Chakravarty said. "You’re more likely to stay away from others, wash your hands and avoid touching your face.”
Masks are vital when social distancing is difficult. A snug fit that covers the mouth and nose is the most effective, according to public health officials. In addition, people should avoid being in group or mass gatherings.
Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water or use of hand sanitizer also can help prevent the spread of the disease, health experts say.
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! Summer Savings!! 30% OFF!