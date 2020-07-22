The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced 918 new COVID-19 cases in the state, along with 13 more deaths, on Wednesday.
The state’s death toll is at 474, with 28,065 infections confirmed so far.
The 13 newly fatal cases span five counties, with two in Tulsa County.
The two Tulsa County residents who died were a woman between 36 and 49 years old and a man older than 65, the state reported.
Oklahoma, McCurtain, Muskogee and Seminole counties also reported deaths Wednesday.
Hospitalization numbers also rose Wednesday, climbing to 630 from 613 on Tuesday.
A few fewer than 200 adult ICU beds were available in hospitals across the state on Tuesday, and those hospitals had an average of 16.9 days of personal protective equipment on hand, according to state data published online Wednesday.
