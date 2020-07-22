The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced 918 new COVID-19 cases in the state, along with 13 deaths, according to a news release.
The death toll is at 474 for the state, with 28,065 infections confirmed so far.
The 13 newly fatal cases reportedly span five counties, with two in Tulsa County and two identified in the past 24 hours. The two Tulsa County deaths are reportedly a woman between 36-49 years old and a man older than 65.
Oklahoma, McCurtain, Muskogee and Seminole counties also reported additional deaths Wednesday.
Hospitalization numbers also rose Wednesday to 630, up from 613 on Tuesday.
This story will be updated.
