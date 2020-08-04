COVID-19 update

Click here for all the local coronavirus coverage at tulsaworld.com.

Oklahoma State Department of Health officials reported 15 more patients have died as 861 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday.

The death toll has risen to 566 across the state, where 39,463 infections have been confirmed since March.

Hospitalizations dropped to 504 as of Tuesday, according to state data.

Tulsa County reported 262 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 8,010 patients from Tulsa County are considered recovered.

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Video: U.S. House panel says Oklahoma ignored guidance regarding coronavirus spread

Gallery: COVID-19 basics

Tags

Recommended for you