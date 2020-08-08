COVID-19 update

Three more Oklahomans have died with COVID-19, according to state health officials, with an additional 825 cases reported Saturday.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the state now has had 43,080 cases since March, with 35,745 considered recovered.

A total of 603 people have died from the disease in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma County has had the most cases of any county in the state with 10,424 and 112 deaths. Tulsa County was second with 10,389 cases and 107 deaths.

Cases considered recovered numbered 8,808 in Oklahoma County and 8,807 in Tulsa County, according to state health department data.

The percentage of cases by age group in Oklahoma:

• 18-35 — 35.49%

• 36-49 — 21.91%

• 50-64 — 17.83%

• 65+ — 13.65%

• 7-17 — 8.81%

• 0-4 — 2.03%

Nationally, the number of cases is nearing 5 million, with 4,960,626 as of Saturday morning and 161,730 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

