COVID-19: 818 new cases confirmed; CDC reports 7,336 deaths in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 818 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, marking the 13th consecutive day the state reported fewer than 1,000 new cases daily.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 644 — up for a second consecutive day from Monday's lowest recorded average since mid-July of 611, according to OSDH data.

OSDH reported 430,250 cases have been confirmed across the state in the same time period, with 413,920 cases considered recovered. A total of 11,629 cases remained active Tuesday as the metric continued a descent from mid-January.

As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had tallied 7,336 deaths involving COVID-19 in the state since March 2020, according to the agency's National Center for Health Statistics.

The state's updated total of COVID-19 deaths confirmed through investigation was 4,701 Tuesday. The state has said the metric will be updated weekly as the CDC's numbers, based on death certificates, are updated daily.

A total of 315 patients remained hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the most recent data available, with 85 in ICU beds.