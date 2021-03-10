 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: 818 new cases confirmed; CDC reports 7,336 deaths in Oklahoma
breaking
Coronavirus

COVID-19: 818 new cases confirmed; CDC reports 7,336 deaths in Oklahoma

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Related content

Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

CDC counts 2,492 more COVID deaths than Oklahoma health officials. Here's why.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 818 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, marking the 13th consecutive day the state reported fewer than 1,000 new cases daily.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 644 — up for a second consecutive day from Monday's lowest recorded average since mid-July of 611, according to OSDH data.

OSDH reported 430,250 cases have been confirmed across the state in the same time period, with 413,920 cases considered recovered. A total of 11,629 cases remained active Tuesday as the metric continued a descent from mid-January.

As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had tallied 7,336 deaths involving COVID-19 in the state since March 2020, according to the agency's National Center for Health Statistics.

The state's updated total of COVID-19 deaths confirmed through investigation was 4,701 Tuesday. The state has said the metric will be updated weekly as the CDC's numbers, based on death certificates, are updated daily.

A total of 315 patients remained hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the most recent data available, with 85 in ICU beds. 

In Tulsa County, 70 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized, with 25 in ICU beds.

Tulsa County reported 85 new cases on Tuesday, bringing its seven-day rolling average of cases reported daily to 89.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 71,726 (+85)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 430,250 (+818)

United States

Confirmed cases: 29,104,508

Deaths: 527,950

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 117,717,343

Deaths: 2,613,276

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

COVID-19 testing remains important as Oklahoma begins genomic sequencing of virus

Q&A: State vaccination portal help and other guidance as most Oklahomans now eligible

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fauci: US virus shots ramping up toward immunity

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News