COVID-19: 818 new cases confirmed; CDC reports 7,336 deaths in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 818 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, marking the 13th consecutive day the state reported fewer than 1,000 new cases daily.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 644 — up for a second consecutive day from Monday's lowest recorded average since mid-July of 611, according to OSDH data.
OSDH reported 430,250 cases have been confirmed across the state in the same time period, with 413,920 cases considered recovered. A total of 11,629 cases remained active Tuesday as the metric continued a descent from mid-January.
As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had tallied 7,336 deaths involving COVID-19 in the state since March 2020, according to the agency's National Center for Health Statistics.
The state's updated total of COVID-19 deaths confirmed through investigation was 4,701 Tuesday. The state has said the metric will be updated weekly as the CDC's numbers, based on death certificates, are updated daily.
A total of 315 patients remained hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the most recent data available, with 85 in ICU beds.
In Tulsa County, 70 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized, with 25 in ICU beds.
Tulsa County reported 85 new cases on Tuesday, bringing its seven-day rolling average of cases reported daily to 89.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 71,726 (+85)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 430,250 (+818)
United States
Confirmed cases: 29,104,508
Deaths: 527,950
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 117,717,343
Deaths: 2,613,276
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
COVID-19 testing remains important as Oklahoma begins genomic sequencing of virus